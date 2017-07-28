‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole To Ruin Brady & Eric’s Relationship?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the battle for Nicole Walker’s heart may cause a huge sibling rivalry that neither Eric Brady nor Brady Black will be able to get over. As many DOOL viewers know, both of the men, who also happen to be stepbrothers, are head over heels in love with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). However, she can only be with one man, and fans are dying to know who she will choose.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nicole could be in a very difficult position as she obviously has feelings for both Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). As Days of Our Lives fans know, Nicole has been involved with Brady ever since she took her daughter Holly and went on the run in Canada. The two rekindled their relationship and now have big plans to live together as a family with their children.

However, Nicole and Eric have a very long history together. Eric was Nicole’s first love, and the two have been engaged in the past. Sadly, they couldn’t make it work, and Eric went on to find himself with a serious alcohol abuse problem. On New Year’s Eve, Eric decided to get behind the wheel of his car after drinking too much and sadly killed Nicole’s fiance, Dr. Daniel Jonas, in a car accident. Now, Eric and Nicole’s relationship is extremely strained, but she recently found a stash of letters that Eric wrote to her while he was in prison, and they could bring back all of those old feelings for Nicole.

Days of Our Lives seems to be setting up for a major love triangle between Eric, Nicole, and Brady. However, some fans are a bit confused by the storyline because they know that actress Arianne Zucker has decided to leave the NBC soap opera. So, will all of this be for nothing, or could it lead to a bigger storyline involving a family feud between Eric and Brady that will play out even after Nicole has left Salem?

