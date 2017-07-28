Disney Introduces New Minnie Ear Headbands: Interchangeable Bows And Finally, Embroidered Ears

One of the most popular Disney accessories has always been the famous Mickey Mouse ears, but Minnie Mouse is paving a new path and she is doing it in a big way. Over the years, the Minnie ear headbands have become very popular and spawned numerous versions on Etsy and other online sellers, but Disney is upping its game. Coming soon to Disney Parks will be Minnie ear headbands with interchangeable bows and available now: embroidered ears.

Recently, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that a lot of new headwear was going to be introduced at the D23 Expo, and it certainly was. There were some unique Mickey ear hats on sale, as well as other items, but the interchangeable bows for Minnie ear headbands is what everyone was going after.

While those were introduced and on sale for everyone attending the D23 Expo, they are not going to be for sale in the parks for a little while still. On the other hand, there is a new option available right now at the parks and the opportunities are only going to expand.

Even though the Mickey ear hats have been able to be personalized for a long time, the Minnie ear headbands have never had that option. Now, there is indeed a pair being sold that will allow guests to have names embroidered on them.

Yes, there is a Minnie ear headband that can be embroidered to include your name and in some instances, initials. Disney is still keeping the same rules in place regarding personalization, as they don’t like to do initials since they aren’t entirely sure what they may stand for.

The embroidered ears are $23.99 plus tax and they are quite easy to spot as the only color bow available at this time is purple. There is also a tag on them that says “I can be EMBROIDERED,” and the ears have a flap. If you look at the ears, there are separate pieces that aren’t noticeable unless pulled apart, but this is to help the cast members actually personalize them.

The embroidery will go on the back of the ears and not on the front where the bow is placed.

Each ear can be personalized and it will cost you $8.99 per ear, and that is on top of the cost of the Minnie ear headband itself. The color of threads available for embroidery are: gold, dark pink, black, red, purple, blue, light blue, light pink, white, and rainbow.

The rainbow is currently only available at The Chapeau on Main Street U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom.

Now, the other big piece of excitement coming to the line of Minnie ear headbands will be the interchangeable bow collection. While the Disney Parks Blog did introduce the world to them with information, the D23 Expo is what brought them to life and into the hands of many Disney fans.

With this new way of doing things, guests won’t need to buy multiple headbands, but simply change out the bows. Starting things out, you can buy the starter set which comes with a sparkly black and silver/white bow.

The starter Minnie headband bow will be priced at $29.99 and the interchangeable bows will be $16.99 each. Once they’re released, there will be six different bows to start with: three princesses and three villains.

Ariel – The Little Mermaid

Jasmine – Aladdin

Aurora – Sleeping Beauty

The Queen of Hearts – Alice In Wonderland

Maleficent – Sleeping Beauty

Cruella De Vil – 101 Dalmatians

For now, the interchangeable Minnie ear headband and the different bows are not yet available in the Disney Parks. At the D23 Expo, cast members were advising guests to look for them sometime in late August to early September, or as Disney has said, “this fall.”

Disney is always bringing out a lot of new merchandise, but they have had to fight numerous online sellers on sites such as Etsy, who have been creating some of their own. It looks as if the “House of Mouse” is doing whatever they can to bring some of that style into the parks, and fans are going to love it. The interchangeable bows will be on store shelves soon, but the embroidered ears are currently available and ready for you to show off in Walt Disney World.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]