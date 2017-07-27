Jennifer Aniston Returning To TV Alongside Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star

Jennifer Aniston is finally returning to her TV roots. The actress has been confirmed to star alongside her former co-star for a brand new project. The television show will focus on morning television shows and the New York media scene.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston will team up with Reese Witherspoon, who played her sister, Jill, on Friends. The two actresses have remained friends over the years, and will now both return to television after Reese’s latest project, HBO’s Big Little Lies, was a huge success. The role will be Aniston’s first major TV job since the role of Rachel Green on Friends. Jennifer appeared on Courteney Cox’s FX series Dirt for an episode, and also on Cox’s other show, Cougar Town. She also appeared on an episode of 30 Rock, but she hasn’t starred in a show since becoming a household name.

After leaving her role on Friends, Jennifer Aniston went on to have a lucrative movie career, starring in films such as Marley & Me, Just Go With It, Horrible Bosses, We’re The Millers, and more. Reese Witherspoon made a name for herself in films such as Cruel Intentions, Walk The Line, and Legally Blonde.

The pair’s latest television venture is based on an idea by Michael Ellenberg, former head of drama at HBO. Jay Carson wrote the script for the series, and he’ll also serve as an executive producer, along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series is yet to be named, but will dive into the inner workings of morning shows such as Good Morning America and The Today Show in New York City. The series is reportedly expected to be shopped to cable networks like HBO and Showtime, and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

Fans are thrilled to hear that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be returning to television, and co-starring together yet again. The two fan favorite actresses are expecting to draw in a crowd with the new show, and it will be interesting to see Aniston return to television more than 10 years after Friends ended.

