‘Overwatch’ Update Adds Doomfist, Reduces Loot Box Duplicates, And Improves Highlights

Charge up deadly punches, send players into the air, and unleash a massive ground-targeted ultimate in Overwatch as Doomfist. The latest hero is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alongside a standard patch. Players can now master the new fighting style of the Talon agent in the limited-time Doomfist Elimination game mode in the Arcade or jump into Quick Play to start linking his combos together.

Doomfist uses his powerful gauntlet to harass enemies with stuns, knock-ups, and more. With relatively short cooldowns, players can chain together punches for devastating combo hits. The new offensive hero is joined by a number of changes and improvements to Overwatch. Changes to loot boxes, updates to highlights, and common balancing fixes are also live today.

Players will find that loot boxes contain fewer duplicates than before the patch. When opening a loot box, players should still earn a decent amount of credits, though. Those credits will likely not be earned through duplicate unlocks. According to the patch notes on the official website, players should still earn the same amount of credits on average than they did before the update. This change should make filling out the Hero Gallery a little easier for players looking to collect every skin, spray, and more.

The way highlights are temporarily available to Overwatch players is different today, too. Highlights that are generated automatically are now saved for a period of 24 hours if they are considered one of the player’s top five highlights. That means a highlight will not immediately be lost if a player logs out of Overwatch. Players can also create their own highlights reaching 12 seconds in length. The option to record a highlight can be bound to a button press, and players can save up to 36 custom highlights. Not to mention, any of the top five clips can now be exported to players’ PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

Specific hero changes include new voice lines for D.Va and Genji. D.Va players will hear new comments when she absorbs an enemy’s ultimate with Defense Matrix. Similarly, Genji players will hear new voice lines when he uses Deflect on another character’s ultimate. Changes to McCree, Reaper, Reinhardt, and Zarya are also included.

Of course, Doomfist remains the main attraction of the latest patch. Players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can begin to master Doomfist today. Learning to weave his abilities together makes the character a formidable opponent. After all, as the Inquisitr reported, the design of Doomfist in Overwatch is inspired by classic fighting games.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]