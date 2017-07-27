Rob Kardashian Freaking Out Over Blac Chyna And Lamar Odom’s Meeting

Rob Kardashian is reportedly very upset over his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna, and former brother-in-law, Lamar Odom’s, recent meet up. Chyna and Lamar recently crossed paths at a launch party, where Chyna and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, was also in attendance. Now, Kardashian is allegedly freaking out over the fact that the two were together.

According to Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian is a very “emotional” person and he’s been known to get “paranoid” at times. Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom’s recent run-in is said to be weighing heavily on him and sources claim that he’s “spinning out of control” imagining that the two are plotting behind his back. The insider also added that seeing Lamar and Chyna together was like a “knife” in Rob’s heart.

Rob Kardashian is reportedly very worried that Blac Chyna will find a way to lure Lamar Odom in and ask him for help in a possible custody case. As many fans know, Rob and Chyna’s relationship is very strained at the moment, and a custody battle over their daughter, Dream Kardashian, could be coming. If Odom were to testify in a custody case, he may have a lot of dirt on Kardashian.

Rob and Lamar used to live together for many years. The two were close friends and brothers during a difficult time in Rob’s life, and now the information that Odom has could be used against his former brother-in-law during a custody battle. However, Khloe Kardashian has reassured her brother that her ex-husband, Lamar, would never do such a thing to Rob, knowing how much it would hurt him.

Khloe reportedly still believes that Lamar is a good person, and believes that he would never do something as devious as to impact Rob’s life in a negative way. Meanwhile, Khloe is also reportedly putting Rob’s mind at ease about reports of Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom getting flirty at the party, and is said to be doing everything in her power to make sure her brother doesn’t spiral out of control any further.

Blac Chyna & Lamar Odom Hang Out in Beverly Hills https://t.co/Uqo6y3CxRN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2017

