Beyonce And Jay Z Allegedly Feuding With Neighbors Brooke Burke-Charvet, David Charvet

Beyonce and Jay Z aren’t getting along very well with their neighbors according to a new report by Life & Style. A source shared that Beyonce and Jay Z live by where Brooke Burke-Charvet and David Charvet are developing their property. They are renting a $400,000-a-month home next to where Brooke and David are still doing construction. They are working hard on getting their house ready, but Beyonce and Jay Z aren’t thrilled with it at all.

It was revealed that Jay Z and Beyonce are allegedly upset about the noise and have called the cops on their neighbors a few times, causing the construction to shut down for a bit. They even complained about a taco truck that brings the people working on the house lunch, according to rumors. The source claimed that they seem to think they own Malibu.

Anyone would be unhappy with noise next to their house from construction, but more than likely Beyonce saw what was going on next door before they rented this house. If they already knew, then that makes it a lot harder to feel bad for them for being upset about what is going on.

Jay Z and Beyonce are really busy right now with their daughter and their new twins. The twins are keeping them occupied, and this is probably part of why they supposedly aren’t okay with all of the noise going on by them, as they do not want the construction keeping the kids awake. Rumors have been flying that they hired several nannies to help out, but regardless, having newborns at your house isn’t easy. You can’t sleep with a crying baby even if you have a nanny in the house helping.

Are you surprised to hear that Beyonce and Jay Z aren’t getting along with their neighbors? Do you feel like this is something they can work through? So far, Beyonce and Jay Z aren’t saying a word about these rumors and they probably won’t. Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts.

