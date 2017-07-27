Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Planning To Add To Their Family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be dodging pregnancy rumors, but are the couple actually planning to expand their family past Gwen’s three children with Gavin Rossdale? Sources are revealing that The Voice coaches have been making big plans for the future.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, have a great relationship with their mom’s boyfriend Blake Shelton. Insiders close to the couple reveal that things are going so well in the relationship that the couple have come up with a “game plan” to expand their family.

One source claims that Gwen feels like Blake is her real soulmate, and that she would love nothing more than to have a child with him, especially after she’s seen how good he is with her children. The pair have been seen spending a ton of time with Gwen’s brood. The couple took the boys to Disneyland together and have even been going on fishing trips in Canada. During a recent trip to Oklahoma the boys even dressed like the country music star by donning plaid shirts and jeans.

Insiders are claiming that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been “trying” to get pregnant, but that he’s not putting any pressure on the former No Doubt singer to conceive, even though he reportedly is very eager to have a child of his own. Fans are now wondering if Blake is planning to pop the question to Gwen before the two add to their growing family. It seems that the pair are headed for a possible engagement, and fans have been keeping a close eye on Gwen’s left ring finger for any signs that she and Blake are planning to get married in the near future.

However, Stefani reportedly doesn’t want to get married until her children get a bit older. So, while she allegedly wants to have a baby with Shelton, a wedding may not come for several years if the two are in it for the long haul.

What are your thoughts on the latest news about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? Do you think the two will have a baby in the future?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]