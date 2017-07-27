‘Destiny 2’ PC Beta Dated, Recommended Specs Released, And They Are Surprisingly Light

PC gamers looking forward to Destiny 2 will finally get a chance to go hands-on with the game at the end of August. Bungie announced the PC beta dates and recommended specs Thursday, and it will be a bit of a wait. Surprisingly though, the required PC specs are very light.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One beta wrapped up this past Tuesday following a short extension. While the console beta ran for approximately one week, with the early access time accounted for, the PC beta is scheduled to last four days.

The Destiny 2 PC beta will open up to those who pre-ordered through Blizzard’s Battle.net or by gaining access to a code on Monday, August 28. This early access period will only last for one day, however, as the beta will open up all PC gamers on Tuesday, August 29. The beta time won’t last quite through the end of the week as it is scheduled to wrap up on Thursday, August 31.

What PC Build Do You Need?

As predicted, Bungie also revealed the recommended PC specs for the Destiny 2 beta. They are surprisingly lightweight after the game used beastly machines at E3 and the reveal event.

Recommended Spec

CPU

Intel – Core i5-2400

AMD – Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU

Nvidia – GeForce GTX 970

AMD – Radeon R9 390

RAM

8GB

Minimum Spec

CPU

Intel – Core i3-3250

AMD – FX-4350

GPU

Nvidia – GeForce GTX 660 2GB

AMD – Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM

6GB

For those building PCs or upgrading PC, Bungie recommends an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1060 video card. Those seeking 4K glory will need an Intel Core i7-7700k and a Nvidia GTX 1080Ti to go along with your 4K monitor.

What’s in the beta?

Bungie has not given any indication so far that the beta will be any different from what was released for the consoles. That means access to all three guardian classes and two sub-classes each. The Warlock Dawnbreaker, Titan Sentinel, and Hunter Arcstrider should all be present.

Content-wise, there will be the “Homecoming” opening mission that will introduce players to dramatic changes in the story. Once that is done, the “Inverted Spire” strike will be available, along with Crucible options for Control and the new Countdown gametype.

Destiny 2 will release for the PS4 and Xbox One on September 6. The PC version is scheduled for release sometime afterward.

[Featured Image by Bungie]