Who ‘Quit’ ‘Teen Mom OG?’ MTV Series Backlash Caused One Mom To Say She’s Leaving On Instagram

A Teen Mom OG star reportedly quit the popular MTV series amid the backlash it’s been receiving. Will fans have to say goodbye to one of the moms?

Ryan Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout’s child, shocked Teen Mom OG fans when he was caught on camera driving while high on pills with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, in the car. Is that the last time the couple will be filmed for Teen Mom OG?

Mackenzie Standifer posted on Instagram on Thursday, “I quit.”

Fans of the MTV reality series believe that Edwards’ wife is leaving the show, Radar Online reported.

One user commented that they were “sad to see [Mackenzie] go,” while another wrote that they hoped “it’s not TMOG.”

Once Ryan was filmed driving under the influence on the way to their wedding on the season finale of Teen Mom OG, fans lashed out.

Mackenzie was heard asking Edwards why he was swerving. He told her that the sun was in his eyes so he “couldn’t keep them open.”

Standifer was then seen punching him in the shoulder a few times throughout the ride as he continued to nod off.

She even grabbed the wheel from the passenger seat at one point to straighten out the car in the road.

Ryan kept saying “we’re going to be married, we’re going to be married.” Mackenzie turned off the cameras but forgot to turn off the microphone before asking him if he had been taking Xanax again.

Ryan Edwards has since entered rehab for his addiction issues. However, Standifer has been receiving more backlash from Teen Mom OG viewers who say she should have insisted that he pull over instead of just shutting the camera off.

Maci Bookout’s ex-boyfriend made a statement when he got home from the 30-day addiction treatment, saying he was “doing well” and that “life could not be better.”

When the episode aired on MTV, Mackenzie tweeted that instead of “making assumptions” and “tearing people down” that people should “spend time praying” for them.

According to the L.A. Times, MTV does not condone impaired driving.

People reported that the network “condemned” Ryan for driving under the influence.

“Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge.”

