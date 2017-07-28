Kardashian Caught Lamar Doing Coke And Cheating — Odom Blames His Genitalia For Marriage With Khloe Failing

Lamar Odom admitted that Khloe Kardashian caught him doing cocaine and cheating on her. He blamed his “d**k” and his drug “habit” for their failed marriage.

A coke and a cheating problem

Khloe Kardashian apparently caught her then-husband in a motel with drugs and other women. The former NBA player revealed that it was his “d**k” and his “habit” that killed his marriage with the reality star.

Lamar Odom finally opened up in an essay about his drug problem and failed marriage nearly two years after his practically fatal overdose at a brothel in Nevada, Radar Online reported.

The disgraced athlete admitted to having been in “one of the darkest places” when Khloe walked in on him getting high in a hotel room with a random woman.

The bombshell first-person essay was written for The Players’ Tribune.

The 37-year-old recalled his experience waking up in the hospital room in Nevada after his drug overdose at a brothel.

Lamar said that when he woke up he couldn’t speak and felt like he was “trapped inside my own body.”

“My throat hurt like hell. I looked down and I had all these tubes coming out of my mouth.”

He described his near-death experience as a life-changing event.

“You ever had a really bad dream, where you’re trying to run away from a monster or some s—, and you just can’t run? Your legs don’t work like they should, and the monster is coming right behind you, and it’s like you’re in slow motion. That’s what it felt like.”

Lamar’s drug problem was extremely bad by the time he ended up overdosing in that Nevada brothel. The father of three admitted that “pretty much every second of free time” he had, he was “doing coke.”

‘Surprised’ by Khloe’s dedication after what he’s done

The emotional essay also revealed details about Odom cheating on Kardashian. He described his infidelities as “rock bottom” and described himself as a “scumbag.”

“My d**k and my habit took me down all the roads that you don’t ever wanna go down.”

Lamar Odom even said he was “surprised” to see Khloe was by his bedside when he awoke in the hospital in Nevada after everything he had done to her, People noted.

He also admitted that when he saw Kardashian next to him, he knew he must have been in pretty “bad shape.”

Kardashian married Odom in September of 2009 after only a month after meeting and nine days after getting engaged.

In 2013, their marriage began to show some cracks when the NBA star was reported to have been cheating on Khloe and have relapsed on drugs. By December of that year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had filed for divorce.

It took until the summer of 2015 for both stars to sign the divorce papers, but because the judgment had not been finalized yet when Odom was hospitalized, the two were technically still married.

Kardashian was Lamar’s medical beneficiary, and as a result of his overdose, Khloe called off their protracted divorce proceedings.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Staff/Getty Images]