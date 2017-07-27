Reports Suggest ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown Needs More Cancer Treatment — Will She Be OK?

Even though Alaskan Bush People isn’t going to have a new episode for two weeks, there are still reports leaking out about the nature of Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis and the extent of her treatment. It’s no secret, of course, that an aggressive form of cancer like the one Ami Brown has requires an aggressive form of treatment. But will she survive this type of treatment?

According to the Christian Post, it was shown on Alaskan Bush People that Ami Brown has stage three lung cancer, which the Cancer Treatment Centers of America say is, indeed, survivable if treatment is given in the early stages.

Chemotherapy and other radiation-type treatments are often recommended to shrink the tumor before it can be removed, as the tumors in this stage are often too big to be removed.

Naturally, the extent of Ami’s treatments have left the family devastated.

“It has been also revealed that after her radiation therapy, Ami goes to a different building for chemotherapy via an IV for four hours. The chemotherapy session happens at least once a week. The producer also said that if Ami loses five more pounds, the doctors would have no choice but to put her on feeding tubes as she only weighs 94 pounds.”

A special “thank you” to Karen for inviting us into her living room every week. It’s fans like you that keep the Brown family strong. pic.twitter.com/blbwyk5Ww2 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) July 16, 2017

Ami was a smoker, of course, which meant she was at a much higher risk for developing cancer than if she was a non-smoker.

According to People Magazine‘s coverage of Alaskan Bush People, however, Ami Brown realizes the role her habits played in her cancer diagnosis, but because of the nature of her treatment and the aggressiveness of her cancer, she was left speechless.

“Ami’s hurting pretty bad,” husband Billy says on Wednesday’s episode of ABP before receiving word of his wife’s treatment. “We’re in for probably a lot harder road than we’ve ever faced. There’s no doubt about that.”

We’ve received thousands of letters from fans. A special “thank you” to fan Megan Schryver for reminding us the importance of perseverance. pic.twitter.com/TasyqZHoxs — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) July 13, 2017

And, according to Monsters and Critics, the reason a new episode of Alaskan Bush People didn’t air is because of Discovery Channel’s annual tradition of Shark Week, where they focus on programming dedicated to sharks.

However, a new episode will be back in 2 weeks.

