Lydia McLaughlin On Shannon’s Weight Gain Fight: Dinner With Alexis Bellino Still Haunts Her?

Lydia McLaughlin announced her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year and her announcement was met with mixed reviews. Some people were excited that she was returning because she is a sweet and innocent woman, who brings some relaxing behavior to the show. However, other people were not as excited because she didn’t enjoy the drama. Lydia walked out of the reunion special when things got to be too dramatic for her.

However, McLaughlin decided to return to the show, and she’s coming back with a harder shell. Lydia had no problem questioning Shannon Beador about her reaction to Vicki Gunvalson. McLaughlin wanted them all to get along, but she called Shannon a lost soul as she stormed out of the party. In just two episodes, it sounds like Lydia is delivering to fans, especially when she didn’t really care about Shannon’s weight gain.

According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin is now breaking her silence as to whether she would want to relive the dinner party that turned into a dramatic screaming fest at The Quiet Woman restaurant. Lydia claims she didn’t expect Shannon and Kelly Dodd to get into a fight, even though she knew about their drama and knew they would both be there. However, she would rather relive that scene than one with Alexis Bellino.

Look for my blog on my workout tips later this week ???????? ocLydia.com A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

As it turns out, Lydia’s first scene ever for The Real Housewives of Orange County was Tamra Judge’s CUT Fitness introduction dinner. It was here that Alexis claims she had been bullied by her co-stars and had to take Xanax to deal with the bullying that had taken place on a previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I’m going to say Quiet Woman. Yeah, shocker, Quiet Woman. The gym [dinner]… I’d never experienced anything like that ever, and at Quiet Woman I had been filming before. I at least knew. But they both were horrible, and I think I will die two years earlier now in my life. They’ve literally taken years off. Each night took one year off,” Lydia McLaughlin has explained.

Even though Lydia McLaughlin walked out of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion a few years ago, it was Alexis yelling at her that she had to take Xanax to deal with the bullying that was the worst moment for her on the show. Perhaps Lydia felt pretty lost and didn’t know what to do.

Are you surprised that Lydia McLaughlin would relive this season over again, based on what happened on Monday’s episode of the show?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]