Alexander Sperber: Police Say Man Robbed Bank Then Stripped Naked, Ran Through Streets Throwing Money

Alexander Sperber’s comedy career is off to a rough start, as is his bank robbery career.

The Florida man is accused of robbing a bank then taking off all of his clothes and running through the streets throwing his stolen money into the air. Sperber was arrested and claimed that it was all a stunt to kick-start his comedy career, but the FBI didn’t buy the excuse and charged him with bank robbery, The Denver Channel reported.

The criminal complaint claimed that Sperber drove to a Regions Bank branch and made a gun motion to the teller, who gave the 25-year-old a bag packed with $4,700 in cash — plus one packet filled with red dye. The packet exploded at some point after the money was taken, staining Sperber’s clothes.

At that point, Sperber decided to strip off all of his clothes and take off running down Las Olas Boulevard, where authorities say he started to throw the stolen money into the air. As the Sun-Sentinel reported, Sperber later told an FBI agent that he “decided to rob a bank, flee by running naked down the street while throwing the money stolen during the bank robbery to people, in order to begin his career as a comedian,” the FBI said.

The bizarre incident made headlines across the country, and the New York Daily News even published a censored picture of Sperber’s naked jog through the streets after his alleged bank robbery. Sperber’s claim that the alleged robbery was all a stunt to kick-start a comedy career added another layer of interest.

WATCH: Florida bank robber strips naked after dye pack explodes on clothing, claims stunt was a comedic act https://t.co/ra4HLfXuFF pic.twitter.com/xi36NrSnbB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 27, 2017

Witnesses said they saw the man running down the street and didn’t know what to make of it. Reports did not indicate what happened with the stolen money, and whether authorities were able to recover it after being thrown into the streets.

When police officers caught up with Alexander Sperber, they wrapped him in a yellow tarp and then called paramedics to check on his physical and mental health. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him to be coherent and uninjured, the Sun-Sentinel reported. It was not clear if the Florida man was being held, or whether he has an attorney who would be able to comment on the charges.

