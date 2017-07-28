‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jessica Graf Confronts Elena About The Vote Flip, Reveals She Won The Final Temptation

BB19 spoilers tease that Jessica Graf confronted Elena Davies about her vote flip and revealed a shocker — she won the Halting Hex temptation and it will keep her safe for “weeks.” Of course, Big Brother 19 fans know that is not true, as it only can be used once in the next three evictions.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Jessica, who is the current head of household, confronted Elena about the possible vote flip on tonight’s eviction. BB19 spoilers indicate that Jessica informed Elena that she knows that Ramses is going home. Jessica added that she isn’t sure if she is behind the vote, but they won’t be able to get her out easily because she won the last temptation which protects her for “weeks.”

First of all; didn’t Big Brother have to pull Jessica aside to let her know she can’t lie to the other houseguests about her temptation? BB19 spoilers reveal that Jessica knows that she can only use the Halting Hex once, but she continues to imply that it protects her for the next three evictions.

Either she doesn’t understand the rules of her temptation, or she is deliberately lying to trick the BB19 house into keeping her. At any rate, it’s time for Big Brother to clear up any misinformation Jessica is throwing around about the Halting Hex temptation.

Will it be Josh or Ramses? Plus, hear from the evicted HG in an exclusive interview following tonight's #BB19: https://t.co/2bNCR52KRX pic.twitter.com/MugcRHHPl7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 27, 2017

According to BB Clips on Twitter, Elena denied that she was “in on” the vote to evict Ramses. Elena explained that she is as confused, and the whole thing has made her so paranoid about next week that she has been busy studying all night. Big Brother Junkies shared that Elena swore to Jessica that she doesn’t know anything about the plan to get rid of Ramses. It’s pretty clear that Jessica is upset that Josh will be around another week.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Ramses pulled Raven Walton and Matt Clines aside to find out if they are going to vote to keep him during the Week 4 live eviction. Of course, they told him that nothing changed, but the reality is, they will be keeping Josh Martinez because they think Ramses is “shady” and would backstab them the first chance he got.

another "what, me worry?" nominee .. he's getting reassurance from Paul tho #bb19 pic.twitter.com/Kan4wixNCx — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) July 27, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Ramses will be leaving as planned. Who do you want to win the Week 5 HOH competition? Share your opinion in the comments section below. Don’t forget to come back later for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by CBS]