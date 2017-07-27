Carole Radziwill Laughing Over Luann Rumors As ‘RHONY’ Star Fighting With Husband?

Carole Radziwill and Luann D’Agostino haven’t been on the best of terms in the past, especially when Carole started dating Adam Kenworthy. Because Adam was Luann’s personal chef at the time, she felt that Carole had overstepped her boundaries. The two didn’t speak for a while because Radziwill felt that D’Agostino only had bad things to say. However, now that Luann is married and clearly over the entire thing, the two can travel together and spend some time together.

Even though they are friends, one can imagine that Carole Radziwill doesn’t understand how Luann could marry Thomas D’Agostino after he was caught cheating. So when rumors surfaced this week about Luann and Thomas fighting, Carole wasn’t surprised. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before rumors would surface about this couple. Ramona Singer had predicted that rumors would surface.

According to a new Bravo report, Carole Radziwill is now revealing that she doesn’t believe the rumors about Luann and Thomas D’Agostino, even though many expected that they would make headlines sooner rather than later. Ramona believes that Thomas did indeed cheat on Luann after they got married, even though D’Agostino keeps saying that they are doing just fine.

Earlier this week, D’Agostino made headlines because she supposedly got physical with Thomas in public. While she claims she just grabbed him aggressively and firmly, people nearby claim that she slapped him. Many labeled this as a fight and based on his past actions, some assumed that he had cheated on her and she had learned about it.

Carole addressed the rumors when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and while she joked about it, she doesn’t believe it. It sounds like she thinks that Luann and Thomas are indeed happy, as she keeps saying.

“We didn’t see that coming,” Carole joked about the rumors that Luann was angry with Thomas, adding, “I don’t believe it.”

Of course, Carole Radziwill doesn’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but she does believe that D’Agostino is as happy as she claims. She doesn’t question her co-star’s marriage as many others do.

What do you think of Carole Radziwill’s comments about the rumors? Are you surprised that she’s being supportive of her co-star?

