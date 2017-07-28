‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of July 31: Victor Rages At Nikki-Jack Pics, Billy-Victoria Scheme

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 31 through August 4 reveal new faces in Genoa City, the sex trafficking ring plot picks up some momentum, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has had enough of his family disrespecting him, and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) digs herself in deeper with Zack (Ryan Ashton) both personally and professionally and she’ll soon have reason to regret it. Also, Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) health concerns will continue.

The Young and the Restless comings and goings

There are some Y&R comings and goings the week of July 31. Morgan Obenreder debuts on Monday, July 31 as Crystal, a victim of the human sex trafficking ring. Crystal called the crisis hotline and spoke to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). We’ll meet Crystal on Monday and another stranger too. Spoilers for Monday say that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) meet someone new, but is it someone they should already know? There are more Adam Newman recast rumors swirling.

Blackmailing cameraman Jesse (Glee’s Max Adler) will stick around next week to make trouble for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Jesse has information for sale and if Cane can’t pay, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) might. Cane will dig into the kids’ college accounts, albeit guiltily, to try and get money to pay the blackmailer, but The Young and the Restless spoilers promise it will all blow up in his face soon. Cane’s desperate attempt to cover his tracks will go awry and pushes Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) further away.

Nikki and Hilary throw caution to the wind

This week on Y&R, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) invited his mom Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to the family cabin but she has other plans with Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee). Next week, Y&R spoilers predict Jack decides to expand his cabin plans and invites Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to join him. Nikki is getting her groove back and joins him there. While the reignited couple is making out, someone snaps photos of them canoodling. The person stalking them will be keeping an eye on other people in Genoa City as well.

Other new The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 31 through August 4 tell us that Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) ambition might bust her up with Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) since she stole the commercial Lily wanted. Jordan is irritated that Hilary stole the script, auditioned, and won the spot instead of Lily. Hilary can’t help herself and her commitment to being a better person is not taking hold.

Dirty business in Genoa City

Y&R spoilers for next week from Soap Central reveal that Abby gets closer to Zack but some spoilers hint his dating app is tied to the human trafficking network. If this rumor proves true, Abby will have tarnished the Newman name by investing in his app and dating him as well. On Tuesday, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria decide they must fight back against Cane and his shenanigans. It remains to be seen if Jack will forget what he promised Victoria and hire Cane at Jabot anyway.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Cane will hit rock bottom soon when Lily discovers Cane was tampering with their kids’ college accounts. Even if Cane doesn’t take the money, Lily sees on his laptop a screen open to transfer the funds. That’s the breaking point for Lily. Later in the week, Victor makes a power grab, according to Y&R spoilers from Soaps She Knows, after photos of Nikki and Jack are exposed. Nikki defends her relationship with Jack. Spoilers reveal she doesn’t feel bad because Victor walked out on her.

Inopportune interruptions on The Young and the Restless

More Y&R spoilers for the week of July 31 through August 4 from Soap Opera Digest reveal that Nick and Chelsea are getting busy when a call interrupts the action. Their romantic sofa action takes a turn for the unsatisfactory because Nick’s call is not a pleasant one. Another duo that doesn’t enjoy an interaction is Abby and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall). Abby and Scott both need face time with Victor but the other is in their way.

Now that Victor has lost Adam and disowned Nick, Scott is like his surrogate son, so this situation is awkward since Abby is feeling needy with daddy issues and competing with both Scott and Victoria for Victor’s attention. Y&R spoilers hint that Scott and Abby’s killer chemistry is heading down the road to an entanglement that will shock Genoa City. Stay tuned to Inquisitr for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

