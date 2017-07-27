‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Has A Special ‘Gender Reveal’ On Snapchat

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have just learned the gender of her unborn baby. The MTV mom is currently preparing to welcome her third child, and she’s not finding out the gender until the day the baby is born. However, some old wives’ tales could be giving her a big hint about whether she will be buying pink or blue baby clothes.

According to People Magazine, Kailyn Lowry took to Snapchat this week to reveal that she and her friends were trying out an old superstition about revealing a baby’s gender. The old story claims that if you tie a ring to a string and dangle it above the pregnant woman’s baby bump the momentum will either swing back and forth, meaning it’s a boy or around in circles, meaning the baby is a girl.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s friend revealed in the series of videos on Snapchat that she used to do “high-risk maternal child health,” and that she did the test on every patient and it was always right. In the video, fans saw the ring swinging around in circles, which would indicate that Kailyn Lowry is getting ready to welcome her first daughter.

While this test could never be proven to be accurate, fans have been hoping that Kail will welcome a baby girl into her brood to join big brothers Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, who is fathered by Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, this pregnancy hasn’t been the easiest for Kailyn Lowry. The reality star is allegedly dealing with the stress of becoming a single mother of three. The father of Lowry’s third child, Chris Lopez, reportedly has no intention of helping her raise the baby and allegedly doesn’t want to be involved in the child’s life. This means that Kail will have very little help when it comes to raising her youngest child.

We had so much fun blueberry picking this morning ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s gender reveal test? Do you believe in the old wives’ tale? If so, do you think she’ll be welcoming a baby girl in the coming days?

