Jenelle Evans’ Mom, Barbara, Opens Up About Not Being Invited To Daughter’s Wedding: ‘It’s Very Painful’

Teen Mom 2′s Jenelle Evans will be getting married in a little over a month after her fifth engagement, but it seems for Jenelle the fifth time’s a charm. The reality TV star, who has admittedly had some rough relationships, feels as though she has found “the one” in fiance David Eason.

The pair announced their “Save the Date” via Instagram (and presumably the mail) and Jenelle Evans went to New York City to search for her perfect dress. The reality TV star says she’s ready for the perfect wedding, which she describes as small, southern, and rustic.

But one person who won’t be attending will be her mother, Barbara Evans, and not out of her own volition. Instead, Barb will be skipping the wedding because Jenelle Evans doesn’t want her there. The pair’s relationship has become increasingly fractured over the past couple of years as they have duked it out for custody over Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace.

Jenelle disclosed that she’s not inviting any of her family, including her brother and sister, but it seems Barbara is taking it the hardest.

“She’s not inviting me to her own wedding. It’s very painful. I’m just hurt with Jenelle …. She just excludes [her family] out of her life. Jenelle is Jenelle. She’s all about Jenelle.

Had our cake tasting today! ???????? #WeddingCake #September #SaveTheDate ????✨ @easondavid88 (excuse my face, no makeup ????) A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Jenelle and Barbara’s discord started after Jenelle finally got her life together from her heroin addiction and expected to have her eldest son back immediately. But because he had been with Barbara so long, the transition was not instant like Jenelle expected, and she has been taking it out on her mother.

By Jenelle’s accounts in her book, Read Between the Lines, the reality TV star’s mother has been instrumental in helping her get clean from heroin as well as helping her raise her eldest son. But because of their fractured relationship, it doesn’t seem like Jenelle allows her mother to have a relationship with her other children, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 6 months.

Despite Barbara’s hurt feelings, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are moving forward in their plans to wed. It will take place on the property they have recently purchased.

It's finally happening! ????????✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]