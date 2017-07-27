NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving Wants Trade To Knicks, Carmelo Anthony Headed To Cavs?

Brand new NBA trade rumors have surfaced involving Cleveland Cavs’ guard Kyrie Irving, with the New York Knicks now leading his short list. Originally, it was said that only a handful of teams were among his desired locations. Originally, the San Antonio Spurs might have been front runners, at least in Irving’s consideration. Now, it looks like the All-Star guard is much more in favor of playing his home games at Madison Square Garden in front of Spike Lee. Will Kyrie Irving get his trade request granted to join the New York Knicks and could the deal involve Carmelo Anthony heading to the Cavs?

As reported on Thursday by ESPN‘s Clevis Murray, Kyrie Irving has said he wants “very badly” to join the New York Knicks’ organization. That lines up with previous reports and rumors of four teams for which Irving said he would want to play. They also included the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Other teams popped up in recent days in the Irving trade rumors that could offer more to the Cleveland Cavs in a deal. Those teams included the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and as suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe, the Denver Nuggets.

For Kyrie Irving, his original reason for wanting out of Cleveland involved getting away from LeBron James and no longer playing the role of sidekick to the superstar player. However, Irving also has at least two years left on his contract with the Cavs. As many analysts continue to mention, with no real leverage here, it’s hard for Irving to dictate exactly where he goes. One also has to wonder if the Knicks are really ideal for the All-Star.

Still, New York would provide Irving the sort of situation he desires, since he wants to become the “focal point” of the team. It’s no secret that their current star, Carmelo Anthony, is trying to also orchestrate his own trade out of the city. His rumored destinations included the Houston Rockets, and at least for a few moments, the Cleveland Cavaliers. That shifted in favor of Houston, where Anthony would be teamed up with James Harden and Chris Paul. Melo is still part of the New York roster as of this report, though.

So is Kristaps Porzingis, who would make an excellent combination with Irving. Porzingis has continued to improve each season and nearly made it onto the NBA All-Star team this past season. Carmelo Anthony took over the final spot that was originally given to Cleveland’s Kevin Love. Still, Porizingis could become one of the team’s top stars once Anthony leaves town. Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game last season with the team.

Irving could become a sort of “savior” for the team if a turnaround takes place once he arrives. The Knicks last reached the NBA Playoffs during the 2012-13 season and have been on a four-year drought. The fans in New York would welcome a new star to the “Big Apple” with open arms, especially if he could lead them back to playoff basketball. Irving would also be joining a team without Phil Jackson as the president of team operations.

However, when it comes down to it, Carmelo Anthony could also be preventing a Kyrie Irving swap for himself. The veteran All-Star forward has reportedly said he prefers the Houston Rockets as his sole trade destination. That could be due to the fact LeBron James is rumored to be heading to a new team after this season. Most likely, Melo realizes that without King James or other major stars left on the Cavs, it’s going to be difficult to win future titles there. Hopefully, Kyrie Irving realizes what he’s asking for by requesting to play for New York.

NBA fans, which team do you believe will end up with Kyrie Irving this coming season? Will he stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers or will they trade him elsewhere?

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]