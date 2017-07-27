Jensen Ackles Shares The Final Scene Of ‘Supernatural’ He Dreamed About

With Season 13 of Supernatural on the horizon, many fans have wondered how the show might eventually come to an end. Although there are no signs of that happening anytime soon, it does not mean there have not been plenty of ideas and theories discussed. In fact, both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have their own thoughts on how the world might say goodbye to the Winchester brothers.

In the past, Jared Padalecki has thrown out some ideas for how he would like to see the series come to a close. In 2016, he said he can envision a freeze frame sort of scene where things can be heard in the background, but there is no definitive answer as to whether the characters both make it out alive, according to Cinema Blend. However, it would seem that over time even this idea has changed, and he instead sees an ending where his character ends up dead with his brother having to live his life alone moving forward.

Of course, Jensen Ackles has also previously shared his own thoughts on how Supernatural might come to an end, including the idea of the apocalypse as the ending of the show. This has, of course, evolved over time as the series has continued to get renewed by The CW year after year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which had a chance to sit down with the stars of the series while at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, it would seem that Jensen Ackles has now dreamed the final scene of Supernatural that he feels might work as a natural ending to the show. The actor said that in his dream, it is a single scene in the middle of the country, with wheat fields all around and an intersection in the middle of nowhere.

Ackles says that in this scene, his character is driving the Impala and pulls up to this crossroads, where there is no one around, and he gets out of the car to look off into the distance. As he looks out, he apparently sees something coming toward him, which ultimately ends up being a man on a motorcycle. When the unidentified man, whose face remains hidden, gets off the bike, the two nod at each other and exchange keys. The man then gets in the Impala and drives off, leaving Dean behind with the bike that only fits one person because he no longer needs that second seat.

While Jared Padalecki has often said that at least one of the Winchester brothers may end up not making it out alive, based on Jensen Ackles’ own dream ending of sorts, it would seem that Dean is the ultimate survivor of Supernatural. Although there are no guarantees that either actor’s ending will, in fact, come to pass when the series does eventually conclude, it is clear that both actors have strong feelings about how their character’s stories might come to an end.

Often when the stars talk about Supernatural coming to an end and how they see the story concluding, they seem emotional in some way, and during this interview, things were no different. In fact, Misha Collins, who plays Castiel on the show, pointed out that he could actually see the emotions on Jensen Ackles’ face as he shared his vision for the final scene.

After 13 seasons together, it makes sense that both Padalecki and Ackles would feel strongly about Supernatural coming to an end. For now, though, fans need not worry about the show ending, as not only is the show returning October 12 for Season 13, but there is also the spin-off series, Wayward Sisters to look forward to as well.

