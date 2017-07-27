Tinsley Mortimer On Sonja: Is Morgan Threatened By New Bravo Co-Star?

Tinsley Mortimer is threatening to move out of Sonja Morgan’s townhouse on The Real Housewives of New York. Tinsley was shocked to learn that an article had surfaced in the New York Post about her so-called ungrateful behavior as she was living with Sonja. Mortimer had been labeled ungrateful because she supposedly never gave Sonja any special attention. Mortimer was furious because she was being painted in a bad light, and she was shocked that Morgan did nothing to defuse the situation. But where do they stand today?

Tinsley recently went on Watch What Happens Live to dish about their friendship, and it sounded like their fights did not have long-lasting repercussions. According to a new Bravo report, Tinsley Mortimer told a caller that she and Sonja were just not on the same page, as she felt that Morgan was making everything a bigger deal than needed. Tinsley also pointed out that she felt that Sonja might have thought she was helping Mortimer, who was returning to New York and new to The Real Housewives of New York. Interestingly, Tinsley felt that she and Sonja were still like sisters.

“Sonja is, honestly, we’re like sisters. She’s not threatened by me,” Tinsley explained on Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo, adding, “Sonja has her way of thinking that she’s helping me. To me, it seems like a jabbing and nagging, sort of, like, older sister. But to her, she’s actually thinking that she’s helping me.”

Of course, Tinsley Mortimer may have moved out of Sonja’s home recently, as the show was filmed months ago. Tinsley is also dating again, so one can imagine that she wants her own place without Morgan’s rules holding her down. As Sonja explained on The Real Housewives of New York, she had no interest in really hearing about Tinsley’s date, which lasted five days. During that time, Mortimer didn’t return home to Sonja’s townhouse.

It’s interesting that Tinsley Mortimer says that Sonja isn’t threatened by her. Of course, it doesn’t sound like she’s threatened, but she may be a bit jealous of Tinsley’s lifestyle. Mortimer was finding herself after her arrest and that included dating and going out for dinners. This might have been something Sonja needed; especially the desire to be wanted by people around her.

What do you think of Tinsley Mortimer’s comments about Sonja? Are you surprised they are still like sisters?

