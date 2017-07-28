Chrissy Teigen Will Not ‘Deprive’ Her Daughter Of Fast Food, Celebrates McDonald’s McDelivery Partnership

When Chrissy Teigen teamed up with McDonald’s to announce their Global McDelivery partnership with UberEATs, the model also revealed she wouldn’t be banning her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, from eating fast food. Teigen said she doesn’t intend to deprive her daughter of a normal childhood.

In fact, Teigen has gone on the record to say that she is the “farthest thing from a foodie or a food snob,” adding that, “those people terrify me.”

When Chrissy and husband, John Legend, traveled to Italy for their honeymoon, Teigen posted images of pasta, whole fish, and gelato. However, Teigen has also posted shots herself eating a Bloomin’ Onion at Outback Steakhouse in addition to a video of her drunkenly eating Cheetos off the upholstery of her sofa, according to the New York Times.

“It’s hard sometimes because you want to find balance and there’s organic this, organic everything… She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance.”

In between prowling for new hotspots, according to the New York Times, Teigen enjoys binging on ribs and ramen.

McDonald’s also announced that it has expanded McDelivery with UberEATS to 13 countries, including 3,500 restaurants in the United States in the past three months. In total, the delivery program is available at more than 7,800 restaurants in 47 countries and six continents.

However, Teigen is not impressed with the popular Unicorn-themed food trend. On Wednesday, while promoting McDonald’s McDelivery service that she is “exhausted” by the new trend she’s been noticing on Instagram when it comes to food.

“The unicorn burrito with cotton candy? That’s not a burrito. That’s a tortilla filled with cotton candy and jelly on it… I’m just not understanding a lot of things in the food world and I feel like it’s all about the Instagram now. I mean, I’m old school in the way where I’m like just serve good food and people will come to it. Now everyone feels like they need a gimmick and you really don’t—just make good, hearty beautiful food.”

A food trend Teigen feels should be front and center in the Western world, are meat pies.

“I do feel like meat pies haven’t taken off enough in the United States… Everywhere else they appreciate a good meat pie, like at the gas station you get a meat pie. They’re so easy to hold, so delicious. Ugh, I love them.”

Teigen is said to make it a priority testing new recipes for her second cook book while traveling on tour with John Legend and their 1-year-old daughter, Luna. Chrissy said she wrote her last cookbook, Cravings, while pregnant and since then, her palate has changed.

In first cook book, Teigen said she was allowed to explore new cuisines and push herself to try new cooking techniques.

❤️❤️❤️ to @laurapolko, @patrickta, @marisamxo, @chrishimmm and @lukecdillon for rolling me around all week and being patient and making me laugh and smile and do other good things A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 4, 2016 at 9:57am PST

“Writing the last book I was pregnant, and promoting the last book I was pregnant and the food that I loved is different from the food that I love now… That’s definitely the challenge in it.”

In Chrissy’s new cookbook, she said she wants the food to “tell a story.” Teigen said she wants to put healthier options in her new cookbook, but “that doesn’t tell the right story.” Teigen says. “To have like a tuna casserole oozing with cheese and then next to it a pomegranate salad or something, that drives me wild, it makes me anxious even thinking about it.”

“So basically I either have to let that part go and realize everyone has different palates and in the same way that I sometimes want a light salad, sometimes I want a casserole.”

The proud mother also talked about her daughters changing palate. Teigen also added that, while Luna’s favorite snacks are currently are strawberries and avocado the toddler is also beginning to like condiments and dips.

???? @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

“She’s just kind of learning about sauces, so now with her French fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere… I’m like, ‘You used to eat your French fries plain!’ Now she needs condiments.”

Teigen said she and husband John Legend want Luna to enjoy other fun childhood pastimes like afternoons inside McDonald’s iconic PlayPlace. “I want her to do those kid things.”

jungle toons! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

While traveling through New York City with E! News‘ Jason Kennedy, Chrissy revealed that nobody is pressuring her to have more children. Chrissy says she will have more children with John Legend and can definitely see the couple having a big family in their future, but is content watching their daughter Luna grow up.

“I probably think about it more than anybody. I cannot wait to have the biggest family… Everybody is curious. They’re like, ‘When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When’s the process going to start?'”

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Chrissy continued, “I think I’m enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything—all her new little steps and new moments—and being there for them.”

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]