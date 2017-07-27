Bella Thorne Wants People To ‘Get Over’ Her And Scott Disick

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bella Thorne told reporters that she was anxious for people to “get over” her and Scott Disick. Although the pair were seen getting close in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival, Bella has come out to address the rumors head on. According to the young actress and singer, she and Scott were “nothing” and never have been. The pair have not been involved sexually despite rumors to the contrary.

Bella Thorne went on to tell reporters that the pair were just friends, and people need to “get over it” because men and women can just hang out without having anything going on between them.

When asked if she had any crushes or people she was hoping to see when out and about in Hollywood, Bella played it cool and said she did have one person in mind, though she was sure the internet would figure it out soon enough. It has been rumored that the star has gotten back together with her ex Gregg Sulkin, as she has been seen watching some of his amateur soccer matches and partying with him. However, Bella may be hinting that there could be a totally new man in her life.

U make me ???? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The young star, who is known for her frequent displays of public nudity, recently had a rumor spread about her that grainy footage of a woman masturbating and saying that she had daddy issues was actually Bella. The star has kept her sense of humor about the sex tape rumor, saying that she doesn’t even masturbate like that. She even mocked the tape by stroking a cat and laughing about all of the people who believed it to be real.

Although she’s made headlines with her friendship — or whatever it actually is — with Scott Disick, the star is moving on to bigger and better things. She has previously stated that “that lifestyle,” referring to the excessive drinking Scott Disick is known for, is not really for her. Instead, she is keeping herself busy making new music, filming, and dancing the night away in clubs.

And we may be seeing her with her new man soon enough.

Shades ???? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]