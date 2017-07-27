Teairra Mari Admits Butt Leaked Fat On Set Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

It’s no secret that many cast members of the Love and Hip-Hop franchise have had work done. Teairra Mari, who is currently feuding with her former friend Hazel E, has reportedly admitted to her booty leaking on the set of Love andHip-Hop Atlanta.

In an episode of Love &Hip-Hop Hollywood: Dirty Little Secrets, Teairra Marie admitted that her butt leaked while filming due to a fat transfer surgery:

“Yeah my butt might’ve been leaking but it was leaking fat. It wasn’t leaking no fake, prosthetic s***. But I still got a nice a** and you better know it.” Teairra slammed her rival Hazel E for getting plastic surgery on her face but the reality star has also admitted getting a liposuction in the past.

Love andHip-Hop Hollywood cast mate Lil Fizz stated that all the women in the series have had some work done. Most cast-members have breast implants and some have done more work done, such as Miss Nikki.

Trevia Williams, a co-executive producer on the series, stated that many cast members, who have had butt enhancements have experienced leakage while on set, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Teairra is currently dating Love andHip-Hop New York‘s Cisco Rosado. Cisco revealed that he watched the premiere episode from jail; however, it is unclear why he was arrested.

™ A post shared by ????Teairra Mari ???? (@misstmari) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

Teairra is currently struggling with her alcoholism and the trailer for the season suggested that Cisco may be enabling her behavior.

Caught???????? @beautybybeyina A post shared by ????Teairra Mari ???? (@misstmari) on Mar 18, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Earlier this year, Teairra was facing charges over a fight with an Uber driver after being arrested for the incident in 2016. The case was dropped after the uber driver refused to take the stand over the battery allegations. Some fans believe this incident was due to her drinking, which is part of her storyline in Love andHip-Hop Hollywood this season.

Teairra and Hazel E attempted to hash out their differences in the premiere episode but ending up throwing drinks on each other. Hazel accused her former friend of breaking the girl code while Teaiira states that Hazel has been talking about her on the streets.

Teairra claims that Hazel E was sleeping on her couch and was there to support her after her accident but things quickly went left.

Watch do you think about Teaiira’s plastic surgery?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images]