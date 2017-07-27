Savannah Chrisley Talks Working On Clothing Line With Todd: When Can You See Them On HSN?

Savannah Chrisley’s fans can’t wait to see her new clothing line, Faith Over Fear, and now, the details are coming out. Us Magazine shared that Savannah has been working on this line with her dad Todd, and she has really enjoyed doing this with him. She is promoting this new line called Faith Over Fear on HSN starting tonight, and you can already find it online.

Todd shared, saying, “Savannah was involved with every design, fabric selection, colors, denim etc. She made sure that her line was for every woman from XXS to plus sizes. The line is meant to empower women of all walks of womanhood.” Savannah has been working on perfecting this line for two years now, and it looks like she has everything exactly the way she wants it.

Savannah Chrisley made sure that the clothing line was inspirational. She said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of just quotes in general and [my dad] knows quotes, music, are the things that I turn to, so I wanted to add things to my sweatshirts and my T-shirts that people could look at, and it truly could just change their day. One word could change someone’s day.”

People shared a few more details about Savannah Chrisley’s new clothing line. You can already see it on HSN.com, but to see it live, you will need to watch tonight on HSN. One of her pieces of clothing actually says, Faith Over Fear, in her own handwriting. Giuliana Rancic has worked with Savannah on this line, and she mentioned when you could see her on the show tonight. She said it would air tonight from 9-11 eastern on HSN. They are really hoping that this line will end up selling out. Todd is going to be on the show, and their entire family is going to be around to support them.

Tomorrow night is the night on @hsn ???? I can't thank you guys enough for helping this come to life!! Please tune in to see all of my amazing pieces from my line #FaithOverFear A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Anyone that knows Savannah will realize the designs are representative of her personality. She has a leather jacket in it, tie-dye shirts, and even distressed denim. Savannah said that she would be wearing some of the items on the upcoming season of Chrisley Knows Best. They already revealed that they would start airing new episodes again in September, and then, the show will start filming Season 6 in November.

Savannah shared that her dad has been an amazing support through all of this and even said that he is her best friend. She said that he is extremely happy about every single piece in the line. Savannah is already planning a second collection to come out soon. It sounds like she has found her passion.

Are you excited to see Savannah Chrisley’s new line on HSN? Do you think that this is the kind of clothing you would like? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss watching her on HSN on Thursday, July 27 from 9-11 Eastern on HSN.

I'll have this smile on my face ALL DAY LONG…until I get hangry…then…well…I'm apologizing now..????????‍♀️ #hmu @emily_jimison A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]