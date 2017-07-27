Kate Gosselin’s Kids Are ‘Annoyed’ With Their Mom Over Her Love Life

Kate Gosselin’s kids are said to be getting annoyed with their mother’s love life. Kate’s eight children, Maddy, Cara, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Hannah, Alexis, and Leah are all ready for their mother to settle down and find a man following her split with their father, Jon Gosselin.

According to People Magazine, Kate Gosselin reveals that her eight children are ready for their mom to find some happiness in the form of a new romance. The Kate Plus 8 star, 42, claims that her kids have actually become “annoyed” with the fact that she is still single, and that she’s not opposed to finding the right man. In fact, Kate says that if she had “the avenue” that she would be “all in” for a new relationship.

In the past, Kate has seemingly been open to dating, but she knows that with eight children at home any man who would be brave enough to date her would have to be willing to take on the chaos that comes with having such a large family. Gosselin says that any man who would be willing to stick around for the craziness would have to be “pretty tough.”

Kate Gosselin also speaks out in clips from Kate Plus 8 about what it may be like when all of her children are out of the house and off to college. Gosselin says she can’t even image having a quiet, empty house. However, the reality TV mom says she’s not going to try to make any predictions about what her life may be like in the next 10 years, because she would have never have been able to predict the last 10 years.

In the past 10 years, Kate has become a reality star, gone through a very public and messy divorce, and learned to be a single mom to eight kids. However, she says that she thinks her children have learned a lot from the drama of the past, saying she believes it taught them that they should never settle in life, or marry “the first person that comes along.”

