Does Briana DeJesus Want to Date Javi Marroquin As Much As The Internet Does?

Teen Mom 3′s Briana DeJesus recently joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 as the fifth mom. Since she came aboard, fans have been shipping her and Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband. Last week, the Internet exploded “shipping” the pair, and it was revealed that Briana’s sister, Brittany, was actually a fan of the two becoming a real couple.

Fans were wanting the pair to date after seeing them on Teen Mom 2 when Javi made an appearance at an MTV aftershow and welcomed Briana DeJesus to the show. Javi was not interested at the time due to the fact that Briana was pregnant with another man’s child.

However, now it seems that Briana DeJesus might have actually been interested, or still be interested, in crossing paths with the Teen Mom 2 dad. After a flirty twitter exchange, in which fans dubbed them #Javiana, Briana wrote, “But he isn’t single tho! (sic)” followed by a sad face emoji.

After all of the trouble Briana has been through with her exes and the fathers of her two children, it is no wonder that Briana DeJesus would be looking for a nice, stable guy to settle down with who actually cares for his kids.

It was rumored not too long ago that Javi Marroquin was actually dating Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus, after the pair were spotted hanging out in a bar, and a photo of Briana was taken in bed that appeared on Javi’s Snapchat. However, both denied the rumor and insisted they were single.

Javi has since moved on from his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and he is currently dating a young woman by the name of Lauren Comeau. Lauren is not a reality TV star in any sense of the word, and the pair met through mutual friends. They had been chatting online for a while when they decided to meet up in person at a friend’s wedding. Javi insists that he is the “happiest he’s ever been” with Comeau.

Although Javi is happily in a relationship, fans of Teen Mom 2 can’t help but hope for the most epic crossover that has ever happened in the history of the show.

