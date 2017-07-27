‘Escaping Polygamy’ Season 3 To Feature Warren Jeffs’ Sons

Escaping Polygamy is returning to the A&E network in just a few weeks. The series is based on three sisters who left the polygamist colony they were connected to and are working hard to help people who want to leave escape the order. There is plenty of controversy surrounding this lifestyle, especially among the general population. TLC features a polygamist family on their network, but their lifestyle is very much normal aside from the multiple wives. Escaping Polygamy is more intense than Sister Wives, detailing the harsh reality of living in a cult-like setting.

Season 3 of Escaping Polygamy will be airing on August 7. There is so much that will be happening, including several stories that will be featured. According to Starcasm, Escaping Polygamy will feature two of Warren Jeffs’ sons. This is a huge deal because he is one of the most prominent figures in the Polygamist movement. He is currently serving life in prison for his convictions for sexually assaulting young children. Jeffs was once the President of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also referred to as the FLDS Church. The idea that Season 3 features two of Jeffs’ children is intriguing to those who have been following the polygamist groups and their cult-like behavior.

In two weeks Escaping Polygamy returns for a gripping third season on August 7th at 10 PM ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/sMJl8qQkWc — A&E Network (@AETV) July 24, 2017

Aside from Warren Jeffs’ sons, there will be other stories featured throughout the season. A desperate girlfriend is looking to save her boyfriend from the polygamist order he is a part of. She wants to build a life with him, but as long as he is involved there, the chances of their relationship surviving are slim. Also, there is a mother who is searching for her daughters. They are rumored to be tucked away in a more well-known group that is high in the church rankings. This rescue mission is going to be more complicated with the FLDS being immediately involved.

Escaping Polygamy returns TONIGHT! ???? Who else is looking forward to it? #EscapingPolygamy pic.twitter.com/QAH9YTPPKm — Lifetime UK (@LifetimeTelly) June 16, 2017

The sisters embarking on the Escaping Polygamy journey have realized that as time passes, the FLDS Church becomes more aware of their mission. Escapes are becoming harder to pull off, and the brainwashing and holds become stronger. Warren Jeffs set a bar for his followers, and despite him being in prison for life for sexually assaulting little girls, he still has plenty of people who worship him and his ways. Season 3 of Escaping Polygamy will bring plenty of truths to light, especially with the Jeffs children being featured.

[Featured Image by Douglas C. Pizac-Pool/Getty Images]