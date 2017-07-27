New York State has published a list of its top 250 tax delinquents, and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, who is currently on trial for securities fraud, is in the top fifteen, owing approximately $4 million. While prosecutors are explaining to the jury the extent of Shkreli’s schemes and crimes, his lawyer claims that as an aside Shkreli is working with his lawyers and accountants to address his tax debt and work something out with the state of New York.

The trial of Martin Shkreli has been high drama with Shkreli attacking the prosecution as the “junior varsity” team of prosecution. The criticism in the press got bad enough that the prosecution asked the judge to gag Martin Shkreli to avoid tainting the jury pool. However, in the mean time, Shkreli showed up the day of jury selection to mingle with the group of people waiting to enter the court.

However, Shkreli’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said that Shkreli meant no harm, and he was just speaking out in defense of things that were being said about him.

“Mr. Shkreli’s comments were not intended to disrupt the proceedings. Rather they are defensive measures taken by him in response to what he perceives to be highly prejudicial one-sided coverage of his trial.”

Federal prosecutors say that the trial against “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli is winding down, but next, he is going to have to face a huge tax debt, according to the state of New York. According to the top 250 list of tax delinquents, Martin Shkreli is No. 14, owing $4 million. But lawyer Ben Brafman says that Shkreli is aware of the problem and it’s under control.

“Through his lawyers and accountants, has been negotiating a payment plan with the IRS and New York State authorities that has been accepted by them. He is not a delinquent taxpayer.”

Others on the list are restaurateurs Nello Balan and Stratis Morfogen, who are both said to owe over a million dollars.

Prosecutors are giving closing arguments in Martin Shkreli’s securities fraud trial, but the severity of the case against him doesn’t seem to have changed his attitude. According to CNBC Shkreli’s lawyers have chosen to ignore their client’s smirks and other crazy facial expressions rather than chastise him. But reportedly, there is no way that the jury could have ignored Shkreli’s childish behavior that allegedly went on throughout the trial only to get worse during closing statements.

“Shkreli’s facial reactions became more animated as assistant U.S. attorney Alixandra Smith’s closing statement in Brooklyn, New York, federal court continued well past the three-and-a-half hour maximum she had suggested on Wednesday.”

Smith apologized for the length of the closing but explained that it was the only way to wrap up all of the details of Shkreli’s offenses.

“I know this was a long presentation. This was a long trial.”

CNBC explained that the case comes down to Shkreli defrauding investors.

“Shkreli, 34, is charged with securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit both wire and securities fraud. Prosecutors say he duped investors into putting money into his hedge funds by lying about his track record in the stock market and the performance of his funds, then he looted his publicly traded drug company to pay off investors for their lost money.”

The prosecution team lead by Smith explained that Shkreli is guilty.

“The defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

How do you think that things will work out for Martin Shkreli in the trial and with his tax debt if he is found guilty?

