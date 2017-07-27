Amazon Jobs, Job Fair Locations: Amazon To Hire About 50,000 New Full-Time Workers Via Massive Jobs Day Hiring

There’s a reason more than 20,000 people are typing “Amazon jobs” into Google on Thursday, July 27: They want more information about the just-announced “Amazon Jobs day” hiring event. And if you’re not one of those entrepreneurs like 23-year-old Tatiana Buree, who already makes $40,000 per month from a business she launched on Amazon, as reported by the Inquisitr, you might want to check out the Amazon jobs that will become available in a massive one-day hiring event. Approximately 50,000 people will walk away with a job courtesy of the retail giant.

The new Amazon jobs will be available through the huge nationwide “Amazon Jobs day” job fair, held on Wednesday, August 2, from 8 a.m. to noon local time, in the specific locations of the Amazon jobs fair listed below.

During Amazon’s first “Jobs Day” on August 2, thousands of people will be hired on the spot. The event will happen at the following 10 Amazon shipping sites, plus two additional locations for part-time Amazon jobs.

Baltimore Kenosha, Wisconsin Chattanooga, Tennessee Etna, Ohio Fall River, Massachusetts Hebron, Kentucky Kent, Washington Robbinsville, New Jersey Romeoville, Illinois Whitestown, Indiana Part-time Amazon jobs in Oklahoma City Part-time Amazon jobs in Buffalo, New York

The Amazon jobs fair event will include tours of the Amazon facilities and meetings with company reps, according to CBS Boston.

Those seeking new jobs with Amazon via the massive jobs fair will also be introduced to new technology used in the jobs at the warehouses that the would-be employees will tour. The company made the announcement about the new jobs available on Wednesday, July 26. Amazon said they want to fill more than 50,000 job positions across the company’s fulfillment network.

The Amazon jobs will come with benefits such as Amazon stock, health insurance, disability insurance, and an Amazon retirement savings plans. The pay for the Amazon jobs varies, such as $12.25 per hour for certain full-time jobs in Kenosha, while similar Amazon jobs pay $13 per hour in Baltimore. The Amazon jobs that will be filled right away are jobs that require packing Amazon boxes or sorting Amazon boxes and shipping those boxes to Amazon customers. About 40,000 of the 50,000 Amazon jobs will represent full-time jobs and will go toward the 100,000 positions that the company plans to fill by next year.

