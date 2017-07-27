The End Of An Era: Apple Quietly Ceases Production, Sales Of iPod Nano And iPod Shuffle

Apple is cutting the cord when it comes to iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle by discontinuing both of the music streaming devices, effective immediately.

Nearly three years to the day of the electronic giant bidding farewell to the seminal “must-have” gadget the iPod Classic, CNN Tech reports that the head honchos at Apple have now “quietly” pulled all references and purchase links to the next-gen takes of the music device from their web pages.

Instead, all links now direct users to Apple Music, writers for What Hifi add.

In a statement to the Verge, a spokesperson for Apple confirmed the silent dual kill-shot of the iPod Nano and Shuffle, expressing, “Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod Touch, now with double the capacity, starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano.”

As such, all purchase pages for the iPod Nano and Shuffle have all been removed from Apple’s website.

To help with the sudden loss, the lone iPod Touch, essentially an “iPhone without cellular service” (although certain, can’t-be-named apps with wi-fi assistance could circumvent that need, as well), has been lowered in price by Apple from to $199 for the 32GB version, and only $100 more for those who require at least twice that amount of space with the 64GB iPod Touch.

Despite the seemingly sudden news of Apple bidding adieu to the pair of personal music carriers, many insiders correctly assumed that the iPod Shuffle and Nano would indeed follow its predecessor as, according to the Business Insider, “neither model [that was] discontinued had received an update in years” (five altogether, according to What Hi-fi).

“Apple has also previously said the iPhone, which comes with a music app and was in its early days called the ”Pod phone,'” they go on to say, “would lead to the decline of standalone music players.”

“In fact, when the iPhone came out, the music app was [actually] called iPod.”

Apple confirms iPod nano and iPod shuffle have been discontinued https://t.co/oSIdAT2AmV pic.twitter.com/iXlkt47Udm — The Verge (@verge) July 27, 2017

While the product that carries the iPod title may be on its way out with the Nano and Shuffle, Apple claims that the name “iPod” itself will live on through their newest products, AirPods and HomePods. Both products had been on the market since 2005.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]