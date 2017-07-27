Fredrik Eklund Baby: Why His Miscarriages Are Important Stories To Share

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Fredrik Eklund was very open a few years ago when he and his husband, Derek Kaplan, decided to start a family. Fredrik was very excited when he was looking for an egg donor and a surrogate, but things were much tougher than he anticipated. After trying to get pregnant with a surrogate, they quickly realized that a single pregnancy test with a positive sign does not equal a successful pregnancy. Eklund announced he was expecting twins, but he had to retract the statement just a few weeks later, revealing their surrogate had miscarried the twins.

On Million Dollar Listing: New York Fredrik Eklund and his husband tried once more, but they got the news that their surrogate was not pregnant. It was devastating news, but it was enough for Eklund to shut down any future attempts of having a child. He told Million Dollar Listing: New York viewers that he wanted to focus on work, and he wanted to put the dream of being a father on the shelf.

But on this season of the show, Fredrik Eklund revealed that they were trying again. This time around, however, Fredrik isn’t sharing the process with viewers.

I believe. A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Earlier this week, Fredrik Eklund told Bravo that he wanted to keep things private for now, as he and his husband explore parenthood once again with new egg donors, a new surrogate, and a new doctor. While it is admirable and great that he’s pursuing his dream once again, even though it may end in heartbreak, his story is worth being heard.

So many people struggle with infertility, and this includes LGBT couples. By opening up and sharing his journey with the world, couples who are struggling may find comfort. Fredrik had no problem crying on the show, and viewers may realize they are not alone.

Yup, it's Thursday ???????? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s decision to keep his pregnancy journey secretive after what happened last time? Do you think it makes sense for him to be private about this matter since his story is so inspirational?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Ryan Serhant]