Finally, A Study That Proves Money Can Buy Happiness

It was recently revealed that delegating unpleasant tasks can increase a person’s happiness. This was tested against the expected joy of purchasing material objects. The study was performed by researchers at the University of British Columbia and Harvard Business School, and it tested whether consumers were more likely to experience joy when they purchased a possession versus spending their money on avoiding a chore that gave them more free time. It was shown that when escaping a task, more people revealed a greater level of satisfaction.

This finally proves that you can buy happiness — you just have to spend your money on freeing your schedule from undesired obligations. While this may be thought of as lazy, it actually leads to a greater level of well-being. Study participants reported an increased degree of delight when releasing household chores such as cleaning, cooking, or yard care. This helped eliminate the daily pressures of life and work on top of an already-filled calendar.

Participants were given $40 to spend at two different times. The first experience was to use the money for a material object and rank their level of enjoyment from the purchase. In the next situation, the group was instructed to use the $40 to buy their way out of an unenjoyable task. The majority shared a greater level of delight from avoiding the dreaded chore than the physical commodity.

However, it was found that less than 2 percent of the population would choose to spend their extra money on escaping tasks. Most people are prone to use their finances for material pleasures. These items lead to a lower level of fulfillment when compared to the stress release of freeing up time during the day.

Elizabeth Dunn, the senior author and psychology professor at UBC, revealed how this can transform daily life for many suffering the effects of a busy existence.

“Although buying time can serve as a buffer against the time pressures of daily life, few people are doing it even when they can afford it. Lots of research has shown that people benefit from buying their way into pleasant experiences, but our research suggests people should also consider buying their way out of unpleasant experiences.”

Many have been missing out on the life-transforming effects of utilizing services that create an abundance of time on a daily basis. This study shows that spending finances on certain jobs that free up a person’s space during the day can actually help achieve a greater level happiness.

[Featured Image by Martin Dimitrov/iStock]