‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Star Kelsey Smith Varallo Marries Collin Varallo

Back in 2013, Kelsey Smith was on a show called Sweet Home Alabama that aired on CMT. This show worked a lot like The Bachelorette. She was the girl trying to find her perfect man, and she ended up with Collin Varallo when the season ended. Collin was actually on the season before and came back to try and find love again. Al.com shared the news today that Collin and Kelsey have now tied the knot.

Kelsey admits she wasn’t sure she would find a match from the show, but obviously, she found the person she wanted to be with. She did remember Collin from Season 1 of the show and already thought he was hot. Kelsey says that when they asked her type, he even said anyone that looks like Collin. Well, they just brought him in, and she found her perfect match.

Kelsey Smith Varallo admits that she doesn’t think you are ready for marriage after a show like that one. They didn’t rush into it at all and instead just took things slow. The show didn’t end in a proposal, but they have been together ever since. They even had a long distance relationship for four months while the show was airing and they couldn’t be together. In March of 2015, Kelsey moved to Alabama to be with Collin, and they got engaged later that year.

Collin and Kelsey decided to have an outdoor wedding. She asked him to elope, but he knew she would regret it if she didn’t have a big wedding. They got married on the Monday of Labor Day. She wanted a dress that fit her and not something like she has modeled over the years. Kelsey got a trumpet-style gown with a deep sweetheart neckline from Bridal Bliss in Homewood but then had her Maid of Honor’s mom make some alterations. They had a rustic chic theme. Her bridesmaids wore navy, lace two-piece sets.

Their wedding only lasted thirteen minutes. They had the wedding on the farm and even set up their own tables. Collin and Kelsey are now living on eight acres of family land in Vance, Alabama.

Are you surprised to hear that Collin and Kelsey Varallo were still together and are finally married? Do you miss the show Sweet Home Alabama? Sound off in the comments section below.

