‘Days of Our Lives’ July 27: From Murder To Blackmail, Hard Times Abound In Salem [Spoilers]

It’s Wednesday, which puts us right in the middle of the Days of Our Lives weekly daytime drama on NBC. Things have not been going well for a vast majority of the Salem residents. Kayla has been suspended from her duties at the hospital. Days of Our Lives viewers know that Tripp, who believes Kayla was the one who murdered his mother Ava, has been changing medication dosages for Kayla’s patients.

Kayla’s confidence has been shaken and Steve promises to prove someone is setting her up. The IT department has already taken a look at Kayla’s tablet and verified that it had not been hacked, but Steve is looking for consistencies in the staff scheduling for the dates the medication errors were made. As shown earlier in the week on Days of Our Lives, Steve is zeroing in on Shelly, a nurse who seems to have it in for his wife. They find that Shelly’s schedule did, in fact, overlap Kayla’s shifts on all three days and she moves to the top of the suspect list.

The board will soon vote on whether or not Kayla remains a doctor at the hospital. In the meantime, they have appointed a new chief of staff and expect the office to be empty by the end of the day. Steve vows that he will find out who is setting Kayla up and make them pay.

In today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Dario has been released from jail on bail and heads home to pack bags for witness protection. Dario’s blackmail of Abby continues as he reminds her the photo he took of Chad looming over the dead body of Deimos. Dario forces Abby to choose between Chad’s freedom or a life without her son Thomas. Believing that the nightmare will soon be over, Abby agrees to go into witness protection with her husband.

All week on Days of Our Lives, Abby has been working to protect Chad against Dario’s threats. She has been keeping in contact with both Andre and Kate, as well as working side by side with Theo, who has stepped in as the new IT specialist for DiMera Enterprises. Theo has been working hard in an effort to delete all copies of the incriminating evidence against his uncle. When Abe found out that his son has been working for DiMera, he confiscated Theo’s laptop, an act that may seal Chad’s fate.

On the other side of Salem, Gabi panics when she sees the news of Dario’s arrest. She immediately rushes to the police station where Rafe fills her in on the details of the case, including the real reason Abby married Dario. After leaving the police station, Gabi heads over to the apartment where she finds Dario and Abby packing for witness protection. Gabi’s words with Dario are heated as she tells him he is no better than their father.

Abby confirms that she will, in fact, be leaving her family, friends, and son to go with Dario. When Gabi fills Chad in on the fact that Abby is leaving Salem, Chad immediately heads off in search of her before it’s too late. Days of Our Lives episode for July 27, 2017, ends with Chad locating Abby and Dario.

Days of Our Lives fans, what did you think of today’s episode? Do you think there is anything Chad can say to make Abby stay?

