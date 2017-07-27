‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Podracing To Return

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi might turn the galaxy upside down with its new approach to the ways of the Force, but it will also honor the history of the film saga.

In preparation for its release, Disney and Lucasfilm will publish books that will provide a better look and understanding of the elements in the story not fully detailed in the sequel.

One of which is the casino world of Canto Bight by Entertainment Weekly as the “galactic version of Monaco,” something that has hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars HQ thinking about the possibility of podracing being part of Star Wars: Episode 8.

Fans know that podracing was an integral part of the prequel trilogy. It is an activity that young Anakin Skywalker not only was very fond of but was also extremely good at. His victory in it allowed him to break free from slavery. Podracing was also shown in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is the subject of some video games.

Star Wars HQ believes that Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will bring this element back, with Canto Bight being the perfect spot due to the fact that it is home to the wealthy in the galaxy far, far away. He speculates that it will be one of the activities taking place there due to the nature of the area.

Since it’s based on Monaco, Canto Bight will be high-class. Monaco is known for its racetracks, among many other attractions.

Michael Siglain, the creative director of Lucasfilm Publishing, told Entertainment Weekly that Canto Bight has the “gambling parlors and the racetracks” familiar to readers of the Star Wars book.

The behind-the-scenes footage for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi shown at the D23 Expo also provided a tease of some of the podracers that the sequel could potentially feature.

Canto Bight was described as a “beautiful, lush city that’s as far from the Episode 4 cantina as you can get.”

Siglain went on to say, “This is Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous for Star Wars. But looks can certainly be deceiving, and everything isn’t always as beautiful as it seems.”

Based on this and the fact that podracing will likely be in Canto Bight, Star Wars HQ believes the dangerous sport will be subject to some sort of corruption.

The YouTuber also imagines that podracing in Star Wars: Episode 8 may not be exactly the same as it was in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, seeing that years have passed since it was seen in action.

Either way, podracing is expected to introduce exciting storytelling possibilities in Star Wars: Episode 8, as it could be a way for opposing sides to settle their differences and compete without resorting to combat or violence.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15. The Canto Bight book will be out on December 5.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]