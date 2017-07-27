‘GH’ Spoilers: Bradford Anderson, Steve Burton Reunion Sparks Fan Theories, Spinelli-Jason Plot Speculation

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Bradford Anderson has returned to the ABC soap as the beloved character Damian Spinelli. The coincidence of Anderson’s return as Spinelli with Steve Burton’s return to GH, and Billy Miller’s continuing role as Jason, provide the elements for what fans anticipate will be an exciting plot for the daytime soap.

The return of Anderson and Burton to General Hospital has sparked fan theories and plot speculation about how the roles of the two will complement and how their characters will interact since it is expected that they will be sharing scenes.

With Bradford’s role as the tech savvy Spinelli confirmed, and Billy Miller having renewed his contract to continue in his current role as Jason, the only wild card in the speculation mix is Burton’s role.

Although current GH buzz suggests that Burton will return as the “real Jason Morgan,” his recent subtly ominous warning that “there’s going to be a lot of surprises,” should caution speculating fans sold on the twin Jason theory.

GH writers could spring a surprise that upsets the current popular theories about what role Burton will play.

However, with fans literally clamoring to see Burton’s mobster version of Jason again, GH writers would also have to be cautious in their choice of role for Burton. Howls of protest will likely be heard if it turns out that Burton is returning to play a role other than the “real Jason.”

Bradford Anderson Bringing Spinelli Back to ‘GH’: Damian Spinelli is heading back to ABC's "General Hospital" as… https://t.co/mTGVyCGC6H — Soap Opera Network (@SoapOperaNetwrk) July 26, 2017

If he returns as any character other than the “real Jason,” General Hospital would have to offer something as a sop to placate disappointed fans. The show’s producers would certainly be concerned to ensure that they satisfy their loyal audience. Audience satisfaction is a factor that will be paramount in the decision-making about what role to assign to Burton and how his character will interact with Miller’s Jason character.

While it is almost certain that Spinelli’s return will see him using his tech skills to solve problems, fans will have to wait to see how he will relate to Miller’s Jason and Burton’s character, separately and jointly.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spinelli Is Back And Teaming Up With Jason-What Is This Dynamic Duo Up To? https://t.co/NGgrgyFly0 via Kim Br… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) June 13, 2017

Spinelli and Miller’s Jason are pals. Spinelli is also pals with Burton’s Jason who helped him out of trouble several times in the past.

Thus, it was not a surprise when Spinelli returned recently to help Miller’s Jason counter the threat from Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). Jason teamed up with and relied on Spinelli’s tech skills to ward off the threat from Helena.

Some have speculated that Spinelli could be the one to help figure out which is the “real Jason,” Billy Miller’s character or Steve Burton’s.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]