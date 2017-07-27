Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins Have Backstage Heat With Triple H After Unplanned Gesture On ‘Raw’

In recent weeks, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have had a common goal to settle their issues with The Miz. Since Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have aligned with the Intercontinental Champion as his “Miztourage,” neither man could handle the numbers on their own. This week on Raw, Ambrose and Rollins were forced to put their animosity aside to team together to face The Miz, Dallas, and Axel in a two on three handicap match.

Like an old glove, The Kingslayer and The Lunatic Fringe fell right back into their alliance as former Shield members and defeated their rivals. The victory seemed like a natural conclusion to their problems with The Miz, but their celebration after the win has ruffled some feathers backstage. After their match, the two men embraced in a brief hug, which has specifically irked a lot of WWE officials backstage including Triple H.

It’s being reported that The Game was upset that Ambrose and Rollins embraced in a hug because their run as a tag team is meant to continue through WWE Summerslam. Their dynamic improving over time was to be a major storyline for both men, which was teased by Ambrose turning down the classic Shield fist-bump from Rollins to end the segment. However, most WWE officials feel that their hug was a grander gesture.

It’s been rumored that Ambrose and Rollins are expecting to have a lengthy run as a team, which will lead to a feud with Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles heading into WWE Summerslam. Rollins and Ambrose rekindling their friendship over time was meant to be a longer storyline, but the hug on Raw this week might have been too much, even though it happened in the moment between the two old friends.

WWE officials aren’t going to scrap their creative plans or the angle because of Ambrose and Rollins getting caught up in the moment. However, the hug will likely be commented on, and their animosity will be shown more heavily over the coming weeks to build to their “fist-bump” moment. The expectation is the two men will give the WWE Universe that moment at WWE Summerslam after they win the Raw Tag Team Titles. It is understandable why Triple H would be irked by their gesture, but it will likely blow over very quickly.

