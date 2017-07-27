Kylie Jenner Reportedly Nervous About Premiere Of ‘Life Of Kylie,’ Wants To Separate Herself From Her Family

Kylie Jenner has certainly come a long way in her young life and is reported to be the Kardashian-Jenner with the second highest net worth (of course, behind older half-sister Kim). The star is set to debut a new series, Life of Kylie, which centers around her life and work. Reportedly the crew has had difficulties filming because Kylie doesn’t want to open up about her love life and has had issues showing up to work on time.

Still, the reality TV star is hoping that this new series will help her break free of her family, as she doesn’t want to be known as “Kim Kardashian’s little sister.”

A source close to Kylie Jenner made a statement to Hollywood Life about Kylie’s hopes for the show.

“Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family. She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters’ shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly, but she wants to make her own mark and her own brand.”

Kylie Jenner has certainly been successful at creating her own makeup line, so much so that some suspect that her older sister, Kim got in on the action due to her success.

Sneak Peek.. Shooting some looks from my new #BirthdayCollection @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Recently, the mega star has been facing rumors that she has had her breasts augmented from a B cup to a D cup. Although she has yet to confirm or deny if that is the case, the star has admitted to having lip fillers done.

Kylie Jenner has also decided recently to give going vegan a try. Several other big stars are committed to their vegan ethics, and Kylie has decided she wants to see what the big deal is all about. However, many vegans remain unconvinced that Kylie Jenner’s motivation for going vegan is genuine or that she will stay vegan. They are also disappointed that her makeup line is not cruelty-free and that she still has leather products, even though she just decided to do make the switch a few days ago.

The star’s reality show premieres August 6 on E!.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]