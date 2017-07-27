Shania Twain Embraces Change With Touching ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ Music Video

“I’m ready to be loved and loved the way I should,” country icon Shania Twain shares in the powerful “Life’s About to Get Good,” her latest radio hit and the first single from Now, Shania’s first new album in nearly a decade.

Early Thursday, the colorful visual for the upbeat tune was posted to YouTube and shared by Ms. Twain herself, who took to Twitter to premiere the “Life’s About to Get Good” music video — her first in five years, as Spin notes — to her fans and social media followers.

In the music clip, an easy-breezy Shania, 51, dances around with a collective of fun-looking resort workers and revisits several key pieces of her life, including her former marriage to producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, who, coincidentally, has a surprise “cameo” in the video.

“I wasn’t just broken,” Twain admits in the song, “I was shattered. I trusted you so much, you were all that mattered.”

If things sound despondent for Shania, it’s only momentary.

“Oh, life’s about joy, life’s about pain,” she presses on as a group of hospitality workers brighten the dreary Shania’s world with a bit of necessary feng shui.

“It’s all about forgiving and the will to walk away

I’m ready to be loved, and love the way I should

Life’s about, life’s about to get good!”

Speaking with Rolling Stone in February, Shania alluded to most of the songs on Now, including “Life’s About to Get Good,” being based around her life-changing divorce from Lange in 2010, in an interview that was reported by Inquisitr.

“[Recording Now] helped me come to terms with a lot of things emotionally,” she said.

“It’s sort of like when you finish crying. When you’re done, you’re done and you move on.”

It probably also helped that Shania had long moved on “off the record,” so to speak, with husband Frederic Thiébaud, the former spouse of Marie-Anne — and Shania’s then-best friend (unlike their exes, Frederic and Shania didn’t begin their relationship until after they had signed their divorce papers).

The day is finally here!! Incredibly excited to announce that my new album NOW is available to pre-order at https://t.co/Om8lkfPLEO pic.twitter.com/4Ek7Hekoe1 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 15, 2017

Frederic and Shania tied the knot themselves in 2011, as People notes.

Shania Twain’s “Life’s About to Get Good” video can be seen below. The Now album, Shania’s fifth overall, is set for release on September 29.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Stringer/Getty Images]