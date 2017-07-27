Angelina Jolie Health Update: Actress Won’t Let Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis Defeat Her

Angelina Jolie refuses to be a victim of Bell’s palsy.

After revealing her health battle during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine for the September 2017 issue, a source claims Angelina Jolie is keeping her head held high as she prioritizes her health and her family.

“Angie isn’t going to let Bell’s defeat her in any way,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 26.

Angelina Jolie isn’t retiring from acting, but according to the report, she has allegedly chosen to focus the majority of her energy on producing and directing. The insider also said that Angelina Jolie was planning to be quite picky as she moves forward as a mother and career woman.

During her interview with Vanity Fair on July 26, Angelina Jolie admitted to wondering whether her health struggles were the result of menopause or “the year I’ve had.” As fans well know, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt in September of last year after two years of marriage and six kids.

According to Angelina Jolie, women with families tend to put themselves last, and ultimately, their health is negatively impacted.

Hollywood Life’s source went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie is being very proactive when it comes to her Bell’s palsy diagnosis and plans to be one step ahead of the illness at all times.

Angelina Jolie’s recent diagnosis isn’t the first health crisis for the actress. Back in 2015, as some may recall, Jolie chose to remove her fallopian tubes to eliminate her risk for cancer, and two years prior, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Bell’s palsy is a paralysis or weakness of one’s facial muscles on one side of the face. The condition can also lead one’s face to droop.

Despite the illness, Angelina Jolie has stayed positive and remained active with her six kids. In fact, she recently enjoyed a day out with her kids at the Disneyland theme park in Southern California in honor of her daughter Shiloh’s 11th birthday.

Brad Pitt has not yet commented on Angelina’s health condition.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]