‘RHOC’ Vicki’s Daughter Briana ‘Struggling’ With ‘Scary’ Health Diagnosis, But There Is Good News Too

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson’s worst nightmare has come true. The reality star’s daughter, Briana, received a “scary” health diagnosis and she is “struggling.”

Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County is reportedly dealing with a scary health crisis regarding her daughter Briana. Briana Culberson was diagnosed with lupus, and Vicki told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she has been having trouble finding the right doctor.

The Bravo star said that many doctors basically say to her that there is nothing more they can do for her and to “find somebody else.” Briana will require a rheumatologist and is currently seeing one of out UCLA.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that it has been hard for her daughter, and she had a difficult time accepting that she had lupus, saying she “kept hoping it was a misdiagnosis.”

Vicki, who is a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-two, said she hoped that Briana could “continue the path of at least getting in remission or cure,” but she is “only 30,” so she is definitely “struggling with it.”

Gunvalson’s only daughter has chronicled her ongoing health issues on the Bravo reality show for years.

Love going out with Briana all dressed up. Thanks @devonduff for the great makeup???? #rhoc #season12 A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on May 24, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

After she was rushed to the hospital while filming Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Briana finally revealed her lupus diagnosis on the reunion show.

“They said that I still can possibly be very early lymphoma that’s not detectable. So I have to be diligent but for now it’s just lupus.”

Culberson spoke about the major surgery she had to have to remove tumors from her neck, which is how they discovered that she had lupus.

Vicki admitted that she was very proud of her daughter for how strong she has been throughout her health battle, saying she was “her mama’s daughter.”

However, the Bravo star did have some good news to share. Her daughter’s husband, Ryan Culberson, is finally moving back to California from Oklahoma to live with his family again.

Sneak peak to our season 12 promo. #family #season12 #rhoc #lifestyle #mygrandsons #steve A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Briana’s husband is in the Marine Corps. The couple moved to Oklahoma together, but Briana moved back to Orange County before he was able to return.

“She’s really been missing her husband.”

Briana and Ryan have two young sons together; Troy and Owen. The family is ecstatic to be reunited with each other and to live in one home together again.

Vicki Gunvalson has her own health scare this year on Season 12 of the RHOC when she was rushed to the emergency room in Iceland. The traumatic event has yet to play out on screen, but it will air later this season.

