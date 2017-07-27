‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Next Curse Could Hit ‘BB19’ Cast Tonight, Josh Martinez Goes Crazy On Live Feeds

Big Brother 19 spoilers may have already been confirmed by host Julie Chen. When Jessica Graf accepted the temptation of the Halting Hex, it also came with a curse to be placed on the entire BB19 cast. As a quick reminder, the Halting Hex allows Jessica to cancel an eviction vote if she uses it within the first four weeks that she possesses it. It could be very valuable next week if Cody Nickson is on the block, as it would allow Jessica to save him.

Paul Abrahamian is trying to take control of the house, and that may create a situation where Jessica Graf needs to take action. Despite Jessica being the HOH for the week, Paul has been working hard to undermine her power in the game. When Jessica nominated Josh Martinez and Ramses Soto for eviction, Paul then made it his mission to keep Josh, who is considered a bigger target, in the game. If Jessica figures out that it is Ramses going home and not Josh on July 27, she might just use the Halting Hex.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Big Brother 19 spoilers for Thursday night indicate a very one-sided eviction vote. If the houseguests stick to their current plans, then Ramses Soto will get evicted by a 7-3 vote. While Ramses isn’t in a direct alliance with Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, this would remove a floater from the game who could still help them out. If Jessica figures out that Josh Martinez is going to be safe, will she then use the Halting Hex to ensure Ramses stays in the game?

Worried that Elana might win HoH, Paul wants to mess with Elana so she will not trust Cody/Jess/Mark and will throw HoH #bb19 pic.twitter.com/p12Cx5S0m4 — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) July 27, 2017

There is a lot of chatter on social media about Jessica’s plans and how fans feel that she is about to use her not-so-secret power. There have also been a lot of discussions about what Julie Chen has hinted at, with the potential for the next temptation curse to be revealed during the “live” eviction episode. Even if Jessica Graf doesn’t use the Halting Hex, a new curse could be placed upon the BB19 house. When Christmas Abbott received her Ring of Replacement temptation, a curse was placed on Jessica, Cody, and Jason Dent almost immediately.

A lot of commotion has been taking place on the live feeds Thursday morning, with Josh Martinez going around the BB19 house banging pots and pans to stress out other houseguests. It’s a tactic that has been used on the reality competition show before, with former houseguests like Amanda Zuckerman employing the “lost her mind” strategy to perfection. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates states that Mark Jansen and Elena Davies are taking the brunt of Josh’s antics.

Josh had set up shop outside the Lounge yelling away. Mark finally came out & goes up to the HoH room. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/St1Dh53qj4 — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) July 27, 2017

Jessica asked Elena about the votes while Josh was terrorizing the house, with Elena assuring her that Josh is still about to get voted out. The new alliance of Paul Abrahamian, Kevin Schlehuber, Alex Ow, Raven Walton, Matt Clines, and Jason Dent has done a pretty good job at keeping the eviction vote a secret. Elena and showmance partner Mark are still in the dark, as is Ramses, but Josh is well-aware that he is about to get saved. This is one of the reasons that he is causing a stir right before the vote, as it may convince Jessica and Cody to stay the course.

Paul talking to Mark and asks if he’s studied up for the HoH comp. Mark says he isn’t & sounds confused about them. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/3jePotPmjY — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) July 27, 2017

Back to the potential Big Brother 19 spoilers for the evening of July 27, it’s possible that producers have been waiting for this particular episode to roll out that Halting Hex curse. Even if Jessica decides to save her power, which would be the best decision for her personal game, producers may be ready to roll out the curse. This is where a lot of theories are getting pushed forward by fans, including the possibility of a double eviction. Could the BB19 cast be forced to go through that in the span of an hour?

Josh walking around banging pots – saying he leaves in 7 hours (he knows he is staying) #bb19 pic.twitter.com/FgQhm8HuDN — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) July 27, 2017

A lot is going to happen during episode 15 of the summer. It could be limited to a shocking eviction vote where Jessica Graf gets blindsided by the other half of the house, but it could also include a curse, the use of the Halting Hex, and then a very exciting Head of Household Competition to decide who takes the power of the house next. No matter how it all plays out, the live feeds are going to be packed with more Big Brother 19 spoilers overnight, setting up a very interesting weekend in the BB19 house.

