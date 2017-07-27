Chargers Pick Up QB Cardale Jones In Trade With Bills

The Los Angeles Chargers have picked up former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. According to the Chargers’ press release, they were able to acquire Jones for a conditional draft pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later revealed the conditional pick is in the seventh round.

The former Buckeye will be reconnecting with college teammates Joey Bosa and Joshua Perry once he arrives in Southern California. During their tenure together at Ohio State, Jones was able to rack up eleven wins and no losses as a starter. He also managed to throw for 2,323 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as complete 170 out of 270 passes over the course of 23 games.

After being drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Jones only played in a single regular season game, the Bills’ final game of the 2016 season against the New York Jets. Even then, he was only able to complete 6 of his 11 passes for 96 yards and no touchdowns.

This move should not come as a complete surprise. Jones was notably underutilized during team activities and minicamp in Buffalo. Additionally, by being fourth on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, T.J. Yates, and Nathan Peterman, he would have provided little use to the team this season.

Los Angeles makes sense as a landing spot for the former Big Ten player, as the Chargers’ new head coach, Anthony Lynn, was the Bills’ interim coach last season. As it happens, he was coaching during Jones’ lone regular season appearance.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Jones Tweeted his thoughts on his new and former teams.

Excited for the new start, can't wait to get to work @Chargers ⚡️ — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

Big thanks to @buffalobills and #BillsMafia for showing me nothing but love & support my during my brief time with the organization — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

Jones should not expect to see immediate playing time, however. Veteran quarterback and long time Charger, Philip Rivers, is still at the helm in LA. Rivers is currently signed through the 2019 season, which could leave Jones riding the bench for quite some time.

When asked about the trade, Coach Lynn said, “He’s the type of QB you want waiting on the runway.” Based on his comment, fans should look for Jones to take on a developmental role.

[Featured Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images]