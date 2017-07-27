First Lady Melania Trump Will Meet Prince Harry In September

Melania Trump is set to meet Prince Harry on her first solo trip in September. The first lady of the United States, who will embark on her first international trip without President Donald Trump, will lead a U.S. delegation to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

That means we shouldn’t expect any hand slaps or obvious shade from Melania, however, it will be exciting to see how the first lady does on her own. According to a press release from the White House, Melania is “honored” to represent her country at this year’s games, which begin on September 23 and conclude on September 30. Canada will host the event for the first time.

“I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida last year. In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions – something that should be lauded and supported worldwide.”

Of course, the Invictus Games would be nothing without the Prince of Wales, who founded the international sporting event in 2014. There are 550 athletes from 17 countries set to compete this year, all of whom are wounded, injured, or sick service people and veterans. Participants will compete in adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, golf, and more.

Considering there have been reports that Prince Harry is “not a fan” of President Trump, it will be interesting to see his and Melania’s first encounter. Let’s not forget to mention that Prince Harry and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama got along very well while she was in office. The two launched the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, where Michelle referred to Harry as “Prince Charming.” They even posed for photos together and shared an embrace on stage.

USA Today notes that Melania might even meet Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, since she’s currently in Toronto filming her show, Suits. That also means all eyes will be on Harry and Meghan, who will presumably make their first public appearance together since attending a friend’s wedding in Jamaica back in March. The couple began dating back in 2016 and have since tried to keep their high-profile relationship away from the spotlight. However, when you’re a British prince, that seems near impossible to do.

The opening ceremonies at the 2017 Invictus Games will also feature performances by Canadian artists Alessia Cara and Sarah McLachlan.

[Featured Image by Petr David Josek/AP Images]