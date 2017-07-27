Farrah Abraham Debuts New Adults Only Merchandise From Her Line

Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham has always considered herself a savvy businesswoman, and ever since her “accidental” sex tape, the reality TV star has capitalized on the sex industry. Although Farrah claims that the adult video, made with porn star James Deen, was made for her own personal use, she turned a pretty big profit from it and has since been making appearances in sex shops and selling adult toys in conjunction with her name and brand.

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram just a few days ago to let her fans know that she had decided to release a brand new sex toy from her line with a mold of her private parts. Fans who follow her on Instagram were less than impressed with her new offering, with many questioning her parenting skills for being so involved in the sex industry.

Farrah Abraham, however, has always insisted she is not a porn star despite her constant profits from her film, Backdoor Teen Mom. Although she attempts to distance herself from sex work, it has been confirmed that the star will be appearing at a Las Vegas strip club August 4 called Crazy Horse III, where she will be launching the “Backdoor Key” launch party.

Aside from her sex work, which she claims is not sex work, Farrah Abraham just finished filming Single AF for MTV UK, in which she traveled around the world looking for love alongside MTV UK celebrities. The star has not stated whether or not the trip was successful, but it appears there was some drama with her ex, Simon Saran, over her globe trotting.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran got into a Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna style Twitter war as the pair slammed one another for being jealous or bad people. Farrah accused her ex of being a gold digger, while Simon stepped up to call his ex fake and assert that she will always be alone. He also expressed concern for her daughter, Sophia, always being left with a nanny.

Simon has since moved on with a new woman, and Farrah Abraham let him know that she is unfazed and is enjoying the new chapter in her life.

