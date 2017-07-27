Blac Chyna Spotted With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband, Lamar Odom, In Beverly Hills

Blac Chyna seems to keep adding to the list of her Kardashian ties. This time around it’s the ex-husband of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom.

The two were spotted together in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

Ironically, Chyna attended an event for iGo.live on Wednesday, as well. It is unclear if the two met up at the event or after, but they posed very closely together in the photo as if they were already acquainted.

Blac Chyna is the mother of rapper Tyga’s son, King. After the two split, Kylie Jenner quickly became Tyga’s new lover. While Tyga and Kylie were dating, Chyna decided to get with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

Rob and Chyna now have one daughter named Dream, and the mess created by the two has been rumored to be one of the main reasons Kylie and Tyga decided to end their relationship.

However, the formerly happy couple of Rob and Chyna, who once had a reality show together, experienced an ugly breakup recently that resulted in Chyna getting a temporary restraining order against Rob.

Since then, she has seemingly moved on and has not been shy about keeping the world updated on what she has going on, either.

Her recent spotting with Khloe’s ex, Lamar, should come to no surprise as Chyna seems to rub every man she spends time with in the face of Rob every chance she gets.

Rob’s court order prevents him from any retaliation over social media right now. So, he has to sit back and speculate like the rest of the world at this point about what went down between Lamar and Chyna behind closed doors.

Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom attend the iGoLive launch party together pic.twitter.com/5ZM7kP4Lwz — BLACPIRE Magazine (@BLACPIREMag) July 27, 2017

Lamar Odom has been married to Khloe Kardashian since 2009. However, the two have been separated since December of 2013, after Odom’s drug abuse issues had become public.

The former Lakers forward signed divorce papers in 2015, along with Khloe, but the request was later dismissed. The two remain legally married at the current time.

Odom has been working on getting his life back on track while Khloe has continued successfully managing her brand. She’s also dated several men since the two split four years ago.

Recently, Khloe admitted that she faked her attempts at getting pregnant while dating Lamar. On an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Odom spoke on how he felt about Khloe’s comments.

“That hurt a little bit, you know what I’m saying,” he told Wendy. “I probably wasn’t [in the right space to be a father], honestly, so she probably was right in saying that. She could have told me, but she was probably right.”

Lamar Odom says he has a tell-all book in the works: ????https://t.co/PPvCTV9iBZ pic.twitter.com/b0L79AXD5V — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) July 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]