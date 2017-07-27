Tamra Judge Furious After Watching Bravo Show: What Caused Her To Lash Out?

Tamra Judge believes she has been a great friend to Vicki Gunvalson for years. Tamra gave her a second chance after she admitted to fabricating stories to protect Brooks Ayers. Even though Vicki was thankful for the forgiveness, she later messed it all up by spreading rumors about Eddie Judge possibly being gay. Even though Tamra and Vicki have not spoken since last year, Tamra is now furious after watching this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as Gunvalson said something that completely rattled her.

According to a new Bravo report, Tamra Judge is now revealing that she’s shocked Vicki would compare her to Brooks. During a conversation with her new business partner, Gunvalson revealed that she needed security cameras at her new offices because she felt people were taking advantage of her. She pointed to Brooks Ayers and Tamra Judge, revealing that she felt that they had both taken advantage of her. When Judge heard this while watching the episode, she got very angry. And she’s now dishing her thoughts on her blog about being compared to a man who lied about having cancer to get attention and sympathy.

“Vicki claims she’s a ‘bad judge of character.’ She’s merging her company and needs help staffing because she so often gets taken advantage of…really? She then goes on to put me in the same category as Brooks, as people who have done her wrong. Are you kidding me? What have I ever done to Vicki? Other than call her out for her disgusting lies, I was a good friend – I warned her about Brooks and she wouldn’t listen,” Tamra wrote on her Bravo blog.

It is very interesting that Vicki would compare Tamra Judge to Brooks in that manner, saying that she is always trusting people who are taking advantage of her. It’s interesting because she doesn’t take any responsibility for what has happened over the past couple of years. Instead, Vicki wants to be labeled the victim, and she has no interest in listening to what Tamra has to say about the situation.

It’s also interesting that Vicki is possibly still open to being friends with Tamra Judge, as she messed up the chance to become friends again. Judge did try to make up with Vicki, but she felt completely betrayed when Vicki started talking about her marriage. It probably didn’t help when Gunvalson talked about Tamra in the same sentence as Brooks Ayers and embezzlement.

OMG???? A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

What do you think of Tamra Judge’s comments about Vicki? Are you surprised that Gunvalson spoke about her and compared her to Brooks Ayers?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]