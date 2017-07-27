Kailyn Lowry Furious Over Chris Lopez’s Infidelity, Will Be Going After Him For Child Support

Kailyn Lowry will be giving birth to her third child in just a matter of weeks, but she’s still reeling over the issues with her ex, who is also the father of Baby Lo, Chris Lopez. Her third baby daddy reportedly dumped Kail after cheating on her with multiple partners, which left her devastated.

According to a source close to Kailyn Lowry, the MTV star is still incredibly emotional over the issue, especially since Chris Lopez has made it clear that he doesn’t want anything to do with the new baby. The source also stated that Kail is trying to be positive for her older children, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, but it is incredibly difficult for her.

Because Chris Lopez isn’t interested in being in their lives, Kail has decided to go after him where it hurts; his pockets. Although Kailyn Lowry doesn’t need the money as she’s on a successful MTV show, runs her own multi-level marketing business, and has authored several books, she thinks it is only fair if Chris pays for the child in some way. She doesn’t want the father of her child to get away with not paying anything to her or taking responsibility in some way.

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Although it is unclear how Kailyn Lowry found out that Chris Lopez was sneaking around, the star did, unfortunately, find out that he had cheated on her with multiple women, which has no doubt affected how Kail feels about the pregnancy and her relationship with him.

The star kept mum about his identity for quite a while, as she feared he might not want to be involved in the child’s life at all. While the pair seemed like they might be making things work for Baby Lo for a little while, it seemed that their hopes all fell to the wayside.

Kailyn Lowry has put on a brave face for the majority of the pregnancy, although she has expressed nervousness about being totally alone this time. Though the star has been a single mother for a while now with her other children, the fathers were with her at the very beginning. This time, Kail is even unsure if Chris will be there for Baby Lo’s birth.

We had so much fun blueberry picking this morning ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]