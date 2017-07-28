Chester Bennington’s Family Wants Private Funeral, No Plans To Bury Singer Next To Chris Cornell Despite Offer

Fans of the late Chester Bennington might not be able to witness his funeral as his family is keen on having a private ceremony, reports revealed.

Sources close to the Linkin Park frontman told TMZ that his grieving family is reserving his memorial for close friends and family members. Apparently, the Bennington family wants to hold an intimate funeral and commemorate his death away from the prying eyes.

Despite the fact that Chester’s fans want to personally bid goodbye to the singer, the family is reportedly eager to push for a private memorial. However, sources clarified that the family is also considering to give his fans the chance to honor Bennington at a later stage but it might take a while as they still haven’t figured it out yet.

Meanwhile, the news site noted that Chester’s burial plot is unlikely to be next to Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. According to reports, the family will most likely pass on the opportunity despite the offer because the location is too public.

There were also claims that the Bennington family fears that if they decided to bury him next to Cornell, his resting place would become a shrine to mourning fans.

Last week, reports emerged online suggesting that the famous vocalist of Linkin Park and Soundgarden might be buried next to each other. It has been noted that the burial plot next to Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is still available, making it a perfect spot for Bennington.

With the family’s alleged confirmation that they have no plans to take the spot, fans are wondering where exactly he will be laid to rest. However, no information about it has been disclosed yet.

Shortly after Chester’s death, Linkin Park released a statement admitting that the band could not replace him. They also acknowledged that Bennington’s “demons” had fed his music, which left a mark on their massive fan base.

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

Linkin Park also confirmed that they have officially canceled their upcoming tour. According to Live Nation, the band will put their gigs on hold to pay respect to Chester. It was also announced that refunds are available for those who already purchased tickets.

